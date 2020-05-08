Could an Avengers: Endgame spin-off movie be on the way? Red Skull actor Ross Marquand certainly hopes so because he already has an idea. Marquand would like to see Marvel Studios release a movie based on Captain America's journey to return the Infinity Stones, which is something that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would more than likely want to see too. We're already going back in time for the standalone Black Widow movie, so why not do it for Captain America?

Ross Marquand made a remote appearance at Awesome Con Online, which is where he pitched his Avengers: Endgame spin-off idea. Marquand took over for Hugo Weaving, playing Red Skull in Infinity War and Endgame, and MCU fans were shocked to see the character again since nobody knew what happened to him after Captain America: The First Avenger. As it turns out, he was placed on Vormir to guard the Soul Stone. Marquand had this to say about his spin-off idea.

"[When] he (Captain America) jumps into the time machine at the end of Endgame, he's gone for a second and then comes back as an old man. But I think it would be really interesting to see what happens each time he returns those stones. And that would be a fascinating movie in and of itself, I think. I hope [Red Skull] does [return]. I don't know if they have any bad blood anymore. Cap probably does, but I think Red Skull is cursed with infinite knowledge, so he might not care about revenge at all. I hope he comes back, we'll see. Fingers crossed."

As to whether or not Red Skull will return in the MCU, that is unclear at the moment. However, Ross Marquand would like it to happen. Will it happen with Chris Evans returning for an Avengers: Endgame spin-off? At this time, that does not seem like a possibility since Evans was pretty adamant about going out at the top of his game. He could change his mind and come back later down the road, but it just doesn't seem likely now.

With that being said, there will have to be some kind of storyline tackled in the comics, a novel, or maybe even a Disney+ series, to tell the tale about Captain America's Infinity Stone journey. A lot of work had to have gone on to bring back the Infinity Stones to their rightful places, which would make for an intriguing storyline. Hopefully Marvel Studios will explore that idea at some point in the near future.

Chris Evans is finished with the MCU for the time being, but Ross Marquand is more than happy to return. While the future is uncertain, there could be room for Red Skull in a new movie or Disney+ series. James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seems like the most logical place for the villain to return, at least in a small cameo due to his connections to the death of Gamora on Vormir. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the Q&A with Ross Marquand below, thanks to the Awesome Con Facebook page.