Mark Ruffalo dropped an Avengers: Endgame spoiler over a year ago. Like the sun rising or Tom Holland leaking spoilers, there are only a few guarantees in life, and Ruffalo's spoiling tendencies can be thrown into that category too. The news comes after it was revealed Holland let an Endgame spoiler out while doing press for Infinity War last April. The young actor let it slip that Benedict Cumberbatch has the hardest lines in the movie because he has to talk a lot about the Quantum Realm, which is not in the last installment at all. Whoops.

Now, it appears that Mark Ruffalo was really looking forward to a new team-up while promoting Thor: Ragnarok in October of 2017. When talking about pairing up with Thor for the Taika Waititi movie, Ruffalo stated that he was really into his new partner in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, though he did not pair with this particular character in the last installment, meaning that it is on the horizon. As for the identity of that character, it is none other than Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon. Ruffalo explains.

"It's a very funny relationship that the two of them have: First of all, it's the biggest superhero and the smallest. Just keeping them in a frame together is a feat and hilarious in itself."

Now that Groot has been Decimated, Rocket will need a new bigger buddy in Avengers: Endgame and pairing him with Hulk is almost too perfect, especially after he was hanging out with Thor in Infinity War. It also seems that the Russo Brothers filmed quite a bit more than initially thought of the two movies simultaneously, which must have been a giant confusing headache at times. When recently asked about having any regrets about taking on the mammoth project, the directing duo agreed that shooting them back-to-back wasn't the wisest move.

Speaking of headaches, Marvel Studios might have another spoiler-induced pain in the head, or neck, over the fact the Mark Ruffalo let out yet another spoiler. To be fair, this was well before the actor's break from social media, which led to a lack of leaks and spoilers. War Machine actor Don Cheadle has declared that he refuses to do press with Ruffalo after he spoiled the ending to Infinity War way before the movie hit theaters, and the same can be said for Tom Holland.

When it comes to leaking Marvel Cinematic Universe secrets, there's really nobody better at it than Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland. When asked about those two actors specifically, Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly stated that it was because they are "such genuine, sweet, open, vulnerable human beings." Lilly went on to say that it is not in their nature to lie, leading one to believe that it isn't necessarily their fault for spoiling so much stuff over the years. Marvel Studios might think differently. You can read the old interview with Mark Ruffalo where he dropped an Avengers: Endgame spoiler over at USA Today.