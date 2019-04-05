Avengers: Endgame producer Trinh Tran says the movie was very hard to keep under wraps. Marvel Studios seems to have leaks under control and have secrecy down to a science. However, it looks like it might have been a lot harder for Endgame because everything is a spoiler, according to Tran. This idea doesn't seem to far off since the Russo Brothers have admitted to using dummy footage as a way to keep fans from getting too much information. This includes edited scenes and footage not even included in the movie.

Not much could have really prepared Marvel Cinematic Universe fans for the end of Infinity War, unless you were following Mark Ruffalo's every word when he spoiled the movie before it came out. Before getting to Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios had to figure out a way to keep the end of the previous installment under wraps, which was easier said than done. We've heard of some of the lengths they went to, but Trinh Tran provides some more insight. She had this to say.

"It was especially difficult towards the end, too, because the big spoiler at the end of Infinity War was that half of our favorite characters died. So those pages actually didn't exist at all. We didn't publish those or give those out. So not even the cast had those. We had to verbally tell the folks that they were dying, in person."

While Infinity War seemed like a nightmare to keep a secret, Avengers: Endgame has proven to be an even bigger problem. Trinh Tran says, "Endgame was especially hard in that sense because we felt that pretty much the entire movie was a spoiler." It makes the Russo Brothers' job seem like even more of a crazy challenge. With that being said, it has to be pretty fun to know something millions of people from all over the world are trying to figure out.

Considering how Infinity War ended with half of the universe turning to dust, Avengers: Endgame has a lot of explaining to do. We know some characters will have to come back in some way or form since there are sequels already lined up. Tom Holland's Peter Parker is dead in the MCU, but he can be seen in the trailers for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Taking that into account, Joe Russo went on to talk about their vision behind marketing the movie. He explains.

"We're being very selective with the material that's going into the trailers. There are a lot of people out there that want to be surprised, and we want there to be room for surprises. We just want to make sure they can't predict anything that might happen. Anything that gives anyone context or, you know, spoils the movie is any way, we're going to keep it under a lock."

Since we really haven't seen a whole lot from Avengers: Endgame, it's safe to say there are going to be a lot of surprised MCU fans at the end of the month when the movie hits theaters. Opening night tickets are going for insane amounts of money online as fans try to avoid spoilers. The rush is all a part of the fun, but let's hope people are respectful and refrain from leaking things to people who don't want to know everything before heading into theaters. This information came from the current issue of Total Film.