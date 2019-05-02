Those who haven't seen Avengers: Endgame yet will certainly want to do that before the end of the weekend or risk having the movie spoiled. Either that or stay off of social media entirely until the time comes because directors Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed the official spoiler ban on the movie is lifting very soon. The directing duo, the cast and everyone at Marvel has been big on protecting this movie's secrets, but now that it's out in the world they know it can't be contained forever.

The Russo brothers recently popped by Good Morning America to talk about the unbelievably successful run that Avengers: Endgame is having at the box office. In less than two weeks, it's already the sixth highest grossing movie ever made, with more than $1.7 billion to its name. As such, the directors were asked when it's okay for people to start discussing spoilery points of the movie openly. Here's what Joe Russo had to say about it.

"I think there has to be at a certain point because part of why we make these movies is for conversation... I think it's Monday. Give it two weekends because not everybody can get there the first weekend. But I think if you haven't seen it yet you should get out there and see it because I think by Monday people are going to be talking about it."

With that kind of box office total to its name, a great many people around the world have already seen the movie. And it's expected that Marvel's latest will break even more records in its second weekend of release in North America. Point being, it's going to be nearly impossible to assume that many people can go about their day without discussing the finer points of Avengers: Endgame openly.

Marvel and the Russos launched a major #DontSpoilTheEndgame campaign online ahead of the movie's launch in theaters requesting that fans don't spoil it for others. This was done, in part, as a response to a large chunk of footage that leaked online, which was very spoiler heavy. All things must come to an end though and the time to be polite about spoilers is nearly up. The Russo brothers also shared the clip of their interview on Twitter and confirmed that Monday is the day.

"If you haven't seen Endgame yet, see it this weekend. The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!"

This is a truly huge pop culture moment. As such, it was important for people to try and keep the movie's secrets intact for a reasonable amount of time. That said, those who are truly invested in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and truly care to not have things spoiled likely would have made a point to see the follow-up to Infinity War within its first two weeks of release. This doesn't mean people should go around trying to spoil Avengers: Endgame for people come Monday, but those who haven't seen it by then have been given proper warning. Be sure to check out the post from the Russo Brothers Twitter account below.

