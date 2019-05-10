Fan artist BossLogic has created an emotional tribute to Avengers: Endgame with three new posters. The spoiler ban for the movie has officially lifted as of this week, so there have been all kinds of posts, tributes, and behind-the-scenes pictures flooding social media because it's now okay to openly discuss Endgame. With that being said, it should be common knowledge for nearly all Marvel Cinematic Universe fans that some of their favorite characters didn't make it out of the movie alive.

The first of the Avengers: Endgame tribute posters from BossLogic is to Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark. The character sacrificed his life while wielding the Infinity Stones at the end of the movie, decimating Thanos and his army in the process. The poster art features Stark after snapping the homemade Infinity Gauntlet, seemingly floating away with a light backdrop made up of his daughter Morgan, Pepper Potts, and Peter Parker with "I am Iron Man" written over it. BossLogic used the "I love you 3,000" line in the caption of the excellent tribute poster.

Next up is Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, who went back in time to put all of the Infinity Stones back and ultimately went even further back to live out the rest of his life with Peggy Carter. While the character isn't dead at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, he is an elderly man. Steve Rogers was able to go back and find the love Tony Stark always told him about while passing the torch (shield) at the same time. BossLogic's poster shows Rogers in his Captain America suit raising Mjolnir over his head with lighting striking the sky. The poster simply says, "worthy."

Related: More Avengers: Endgame Set Videos Flood in from Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr.

Finally, BossLogic created an Avengers: Endgame poster for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, who sacrificed her life on Vormir. She threw herself off the cliff so that Clint Barton could obtain the Soul Stone pretty early on in the movie, which shocked MCU fans. Romanoff is pictured in the Red Room Academy where she is seen dancing and dropping her weapons. Like the other pieces in the tribute collection, BossLogic knocked it out of the park. Marvel Studios actually commissioned BossLogic to create one of their exclusive Endgame posters when tickets went on sale, which was made for Atom Tickets.

Avengers: Endgame is currently in theaters and is decimating the box office, which is a cause for celebration. BossLogic's posters are a bit on the emotional side, but he is celebrating eleven years of the MCU and 22 movies with some of the most beloved comic book characters in history. Endgame is currently the second highest grossing movie of all time after sailing past James Cameron's Titanic and it has its sights set on taking down Avatar next. Will it be able to pull of that massive feat? While we wait to find out, you can check out the Avengers: Endgame tribute posters below, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.

Spoiler ban is lifted as of today - Celebrating Avengers Endgame's worldwide success, we felt we needed a powerful piece for the powerful movie ​ #AvengersEndgame@MarvelAUNZ@ChrisEvans@Russo_Brotherspic.twitter.com/mSqPHeytGC — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 6, 2019

Black widows are always alone and now we know how that feels without you... #endgame#AvengersEndgame@Russo_Brotherspic.twitter.com/WyqnkPhrOc — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 8, 2019