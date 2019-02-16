There are many constants in the world and one of them is that Tom Holland is pretty much guaranteed to spoil a Marvel Cinematic Universe secret. As it turns out, the young Peter Parker actor revealed an Avengers: Endgame spoiler while doing press for Infinity War last year. Holland was approached by an overenthusiastic MCU fan while filming Spider-Man: Far From Home last summer about spoilers and he revealed that Marvel Studios would kill him if he spoiled anything again, so this might be the end.

Much like Mark Ruffalo, the latest Tom Holland spoiler was revealed quite some time ago. Ruffalo famously leaked the end of Infinity War well ahead of the movie's release by telling an interviewer that everybody dies. Now, it appears that Holland leaked an interesting part about Avengers: Endgame last year while sitting down for an interview with Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch. When asked about who flubbed the most lines during Infinity War, Holland had this to say.

"He (Cumberbatch) has the most difficult lines, though. He has to talk about so much Quantum Realm... stuff."

It's important to note that the Quantum Realm was not talked about in Infinity War. Doctor Strange did not mutter one word about the mysterious dimension that was introduced in the Ant-Man movies. Both of the latest Avengers movies were filmed back-to-back and we now know that the Decimated Dr. Stephen Strange will be back and he will be talking about the Quantum Realm, thanks to Tom Holland's big mouth. Strange made sure that Thanos did not kill Tony Stark after he looked into the future and saw all of the possibilities of defeating the Mad Titan.

The Quantum Realm has been talked about frequently in association with Avengers: Endgame. We know that the mysterious realm will be a large part of the upcoming movie, but it is unclear how it will factor in. When promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hank Pym actor Michael Douglas revealed that the Quantum Realm is going to be very important in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, we don't know how Earth's Mightiest Heroes will use the realm to reverse the Decimation. Maybe Tom Holland will leak that next.

The surviving Avengers have been shown in new suits for the Avengers: Endgame promotional material and many believe that these are the Quantum Realm suits. They appear to be pretty similar in design to what Hank Pym gave Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp and it just makes too much sense. With that being said, Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely claim that MCU fans have no idea what's going to happen when the long-awaited sequel hits theaters. That may be true, but fans have trusty spoiler Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo on their side, which means that there will more than likely be some more spoilers ahead or even revealed in the past. You can check out the old interview with Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch below, thanks to the Access YouTube channel.