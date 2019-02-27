It looks like professional tennis player Serena Williams may have let out a huge Avengers: Endgame spoiler. Endgame is the most anticipated movie of the year and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are looking for any clues that they can find pertaining to how the movie will bring back the Decimated characters and end Phase 3. Since before Infinity War was released, there have been rumors that one or two major characters won't make it out of the movie alive and Williams may have just joined the ranks of Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland as true leakers of the worst kind. There may be Avengers: Endgame SPOILERS below, read ahead at your own risk.

Serena Williams attended the Academy Awards over the weekend and took a sneaky video of Captain America star Chris Evans and posted it on social media. According to the video, which has since been deleted, she was pretending to take a selfie. In the video, Williams can be heard saying that she's "devastated that he died in that movie, Avengers." Her friend quickly says that it's a secret. The Russo Brothers are still working on Avengers: Endgame, so it seems unlikely that she has seen it or a rough cut, but she may have had a recent discussion with Mark Ruffalo or Tom Holland.

Steve Rogers and Tony Stark are the main characters that MCU fans believe will die in Avengers: Endgame. They were also the main characters rumored to not make it out of last year's Infinity War alive, which the Russo Brothers played up in the promotional material for the movie. Both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have fulfilled their Marvel Studios contracts and have spoken about how taxing playing their characters is on their bodies.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have also talked about leaving the MCU before they are asked to leave. Now, this doesn't mean that one, or both, characters are going to die, but it certainly seems that it is what the Russo Brothers are working towards. There will be sacrifice and Captain America is at the top of most lists to make that sacrifice in order to bring back the Decimated characters. This is all speculation at this point, but if Serena Williams is right, Cap won't be making it out of Avengers: Endgame alive.

Avengers: Endgame is only a few months away from hitting theaters and the hype is reaching fever pitch. The Russo Brothers are still working on the movie and outside of them and Kevin Feige at Marvel Studios, nobody really knows what's going to happen to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Serena Williams could have some insider information, but that seems pretty weird that she would nonchalantly let that bit of information slip at the Academy Awards while posting a video on social media. Williams deleted her post, but it was saved and you can watch it below, thanks to the Chris Evans Brasil Instagram account.