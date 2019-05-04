Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for over a week now and there's still Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who haven't gotten a chance to see the movie yet. While this is a bummer for said fans, it has been an excellent source of leverage for certain teachers who have been threating to spoil the movie for misbehaving students. As summer approaches, it's a lot harder for students to remain focused, especially after spring break and the long stretch to summer vacation.

Rebecca Shamsian, an English teacher in a New York City high school, admits to having used Endgame spoilers as a way to keep a student on task. It's a pretty amazing idea and Marvel Studios should really allow teachers to see advanced screenings of their upcoming projects to keep this tactic going. Maybe Lucasfilm can help too. Shamsian had this to say.

"I told him that if he didn't stop distracting people right now, I would tell him an Endgame spoiler... I could see his eyes widen, and immediately he closed his mouth and turned towards the assignment. I have literally never seen such an instantaneous result with a student."

Social media has seen other teachers using the same Avengers: Endgame spoiler tactic to keep students in line. One substitute would write a letter of a spoiler on the board each time a student distracted the rest of the class or was not on task. However, the Endgame spoilers work both ways because there are teachers who have yet to see the movie on the big screen. One student turned in an assignment that was full of spoilers, which reportedly led to the teacher not grading the assignment.

Avengers: Endgame is about to cross the $2 billion mark globally in just one week in theaters. The movie is breaking box office records and has become a genuine cultural phenomenon, infiltrating schools and used as leverage for misbehaving students. While it's hard to believe some MCU fans have not had a chance to see the movie, many were waiting until this week for the mania to die down. However, it has been hard to find screenings at a decent hour that are not sold out or close to being sold out.

Marvel Studios is on a role with Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame crossing the $1 billion mark months away from each other. If things keep going how they're going, it should be easy to highest grossing movie of all time when the dust settles. For now, teachers have a long road before summer break and using Endgame spoilers will only last so long. The Rise of Skywalker will be the one to use next school year, while Spider-Man: Far From Home might be able to be used in summer school. Business Insider was the first to report about the Avengers: Endgame spoilers working in the classroom.

