Star-Lord didn't stay on Earth longer in Avengers: Endgame for a pretty specific reason. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn revealed the news during a Q&A session with Marvel Cinematic Universe fans last night. The director gave running commentary during the first Guardians movie and also revealed some MCU secrets at the same time. Gunn admitted that it was hard to include Thanos and the Infinity Stones into the first Guardians movie and later revealed the reasoning behind some of Star-Lord's future behavior.

During the Guardians of the Galaxy online screening, James Gunn answered a ton of MCU fan questions. One fan in particular wanted to know why Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord didn't spend more time on Earth in Avengers: Endgame and asked how the character may have felt being back on his home planet. As it turns out, there's a really good reason why Quill wanted to leave so quickly. Gunn had this to say.

"Peter despised being back on earth and got off that planet as fast as he freaking could. He associates it completely with his mother dying."

James Gunn brought all of these damaged and fragile characters together in Guardians of the Galaxy. They all have tragic backstories, which some forget while being entertained on the big screen. Gunn has a talent of bringing in emotional content and then punctuating it with some humor and action, so it's understandable why some would forget about what happened to Peter Quill on Earth and why he might not want to stick around there for too long.

In addition to returning to where his mother died, Peter Quill had to go through seeing Gamora return from the dead, only to realize that she was from the past. The woman who he loves does not know who he is and escapes at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, so Earth really doesn't hold a whole lot of great memories for Quill unless it has to do with music and his childhood. As for what happens next, we might get a tease in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will open in theaters in early 2022, thanks to the huge Marvel Studios release date changes.

James Gunn is a lot like Star Wars actor Mark Hamill when it comes to social media presence. They both take time out of their day to address fan questions and clarify rumors, while seemingly having a good time doing so. They're even neighbors, as we learned a few years ago. With that being said, Gunn with dive back into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after he finishes up with The Suicide Squad. Maybe we'll get to see Hamill involved in some way when all of this dust settles. You can check out James Gunn's Twitter remarks about Peter Quill and returning to Earth below.

