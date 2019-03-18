Avengers: Endgame is going to put a pretty emotional spotlight on the core group of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the major storyline focus and it will more than likely spark some new theories as to what is going to happen by the time the credits roll. As with all Marvel Studios projects, Endgame is shrouded in mystery, even after receiving two trailers. So far, the promotional material hasn't really given us a whole lot to go off of in terms of the specific plot.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Kevin Feige talked a little bit about what Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can expect when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters next month. Infinity War left fans with a sense of doom and the trailers for Endgame have been teasing more of the same. Things are not going well and they could get worse before they get better, which Nebula actress Karen Gillan teased late last year. As for what we can expect, Feige had this to say.

"People would point out that that Cap wasn't in Infinity War a whole lot. And Iron Man didn't really speak for that last half hour because of what was going on. But those characters, and all of the original six, are very much the focus of Endgame in a very personal and emotional way."

The original six Avengers are clearly the focus of the promotional material that has been released for Avenger: Endgame thus far. We know that the rest of the Decimated superheroes will have to come back in some capacity, but it is unclear how that's going to go down. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have teased that MCU fans have no idea what's about to hit them, which is pretty striking after the conclusion of Infinity War.

Adding to that sense of dread is the fact that Steve Rogers is not in a good place. Avengers: Endgame co-screenwriter Christopher Markus seems to hint that Cap is going to be the one to mobilize the troops and take charge, but he does seem pretty defeated. It definitely seems that way in the trailers from his voiceover to the way that he confidently leads the team into the unknow. Markus explains.

Related: Avengers: Endgame Poster Teases the Return of 3 Key Characters

"(Cap's) been our guy since we started at Marvel. He's the barometer for the team. You go look for Captain America and if he's still fighting, you keep fighting. But if he's sitting on his butt in the dirt, saying, 'Oh God,' that really, really means you lost."

Earth's Mightiest Heroes have a lot to tackle in Avengers: Endgame. Luckily, they will have the help of Captain Marvel for this mission, who will be a great help and a secret weapon when facing Thanos for a second time. However, Carol Danvers isn't going to be able to do this all on her own, even with her unprecedented powers. This news was first reported by Empire Magazine.