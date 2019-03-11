Avengers: Endgame is arguably the most anticipated movie of the year. We now have what appears to be a new synopsis that teases some huge changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. It's been over a month since the last teaser was released and fans are starting to get a little impatient while waiting for some new footage to hit the internet. With that being said, Captain Marvel just hit theaters, so it might be a little while before we see the next, and possible final look at the movie.

The latest synopsis for Avengers: Endgame takes the story back for a bit of an Infinity War recap before going into what we can expect when the sequel hits theaters at the end of April. Obviously, we're not getting any specific information about the plot or what is going to go down. But, there are some pretty big hints. You can read the synopsis below.

"Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War, and half the life in the universe instantly dissolved. Now a ragged group of surviving warriors, including Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, and the Hulk works to counteract the Mad Titan's genocidal action. Since our heroes couldn't stop Thanos the first time, what makes them think they can win in a rematch? The answer may be in overwhelming power, thanks to Captain Marvel, or in the tiniest spaces between atoms accessible to Ant-Man. Avengers: Endgame will rewrite the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. When it's all over, nothing will be the same."

There is a possibility that this Endgame synopsis could just be a placeholder until Marvel Studios releases something officially. However, this one seems right on par with what we have seen in the past, except for the whole "rewrite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it" portion and the addition of Captain Marvel. This tidbit could give validity to some of those alternate universe fan theories that are floating around.

The latest synopsis comes after an Avengers: Endgame clip was shown to Disney shareholders last week. The clip has not made its way online, and it surely won't, but people have been describing what they saw, and it all centers on starting an effort to find Thanos and recover the Infinity Stones. Captain Marvel seems to be leading the charge while Nebula is informing everyone as to where the Mad Titan went after completing the Decimation.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th and we probably won't get too much more information before then, even with the impending release of another trailer. Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers know what they're doing by this point and they have the whole secrecy act down pretty well. While we wait to figure out how Earth's Mightiest Heroes reverse the Decimation, you can head over to Atom Tickets to check out the new synopsis.