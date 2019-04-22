Rocket Raccoon tells the Avengers it's time to live up to their name in the latest Avengers: Endgame TV spot. Marvel Studios has been releasing quite a bit of TV spots for Avengers: Endgame over the past several weeks and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are starting to get a little impatient. With that being said, the movie does hit theaters this week, so all of the questions should be answered as we wave goodbye to some of the most beloved MCU characters and set things up for Spider-Man: Far From Home to end the MCU's Phase 3.

Like nearly all of the Avengers: Endgame TV spots released thus far, they are based around footage from the same scenes, but with new pieces of dialogue. Rocket substitutes his vomiting in space line for telling the crew to live up to their name, while Tony Stark wants to give Thanos something to remember them by as the Avengers assemble to hunt down the Infinity Stones. Even though these are little teases, it's still adding to the hype.

Some studios go overboard and show too much of the movie before it hits theaters. Marvel Studios does not promote their movies that way and Avengers: Endgame has been an extreme example. So far, it is believed we have only seen footage from the first 30 minutes of the movie, if Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is to be believed. We have only seen a fraction of the 3-hour and 58-second movie thus far and while MCU fans enjoy not seeing all of the best parts in a trailer or TV spot, they are starting to get a bit frustrated too.

The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios have been doing an amazing job of keeping Avengers: Endgame under wraps and only giving fans a tiny bit of footage to chew on. It has been revealed that the highly anticipated sequel is basically just one long spoiler by producer Trinh Tran, which has made the movie very hard to market. However, the team has done an excellent job ramping up the excitement level by not sharing a lot about the movie. When it comes down to it, the studio really did not have to go this hard on a promotional campaign for Endgame.

Marvel Studios has spent over $2 million to promote Avengers: Endgame, even though they really didn't need to. A few trailers and a release date would have probably been all anybody really needed to know. But, you don't become Marvel Studios for doing what is expected of you. Instead, they went the extreme opposite and my just end up with the highest grossing opening weekend of all time. Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on the 26th, but you can watch the short new TV spot below, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.