Thanos is back for Avengers: Endgame. The Mad Titan has been teased in the first few bits of promotional material, but he has yet to be shown in all of his glory. Thankfully, two new magazine covers devote some time to Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet, which appears to be doing okay after the Decimation. We're also given a new look at his farm and it looks like Thanos has a lot of staff on board to help keep the place nice and clean.

Empire magazine has unveiled their two Avengers: Endgame covers for their farewell to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. One of which features the original team, while the other shows off a pretty intense Thanos in all of his armor and the Infinity Gauntlet. The end of Infinity War saw the gauntlet and the Mad Titan take some major damage, but this new shot at the villain makes it seem like everything is back to normal. The shot could be taken from a flashback, but it could also be new. Living on a farm could have some rejuvenating qualities.

As for how Thanos could be back to normal again in Avengers: Endgame, it may have something to do with the fact that he's living on a pretty relaxing farm. The Mad Titan's retirement plan involved this mysterious farm planet where the villain seems to be doing just fine. However, this comfort isn't going to last very long. Carol Danvers is on the scene and she is not very happy that Nick Fury turned to dust as a direct result from the Decimation. She is teaming with the Avengers to bring everybody back.

Related: Savage Joke Points Out Possible Spider-Man Cameo in Avengers: Endgame Poster

It's not clear how Captain Marvel will help the team when they go up against Thanos for a second time, but it is believed that time travel and the Quantum Realm will play a large role in bringing everybody back from the dustbin. But, the Russo Brothers are going to be throwing a few curveballs at the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have claimed that MCU fans have not figured out the movie's mystery yet and doubt that they ever will before the movie hits theaters at the end of April.

Whatever the case may be, the promotional campaign for Avengers: Endgame is about to kick off in a major way now that Captain Marvel is in theaters. Thanos is back, and while he hasn't been showcased in the recent trailers, he is still a major threat as he has all of the Infinity Stones in his possession. The story is going to see a lot of unexpected twists and turns, but MCU fans are ready to finally see how Phase 3 of the MCU is closed out and how Captain Marvel becomes the new lead. You can check out both of the new images of the Mad Titan below, thanks to Empire Magazine.

The battle lines are drawn for the movie event of the decade. Empire’s #AvengersEndgame issue has two covers – one featuring the original Avengers line-up, and the other starring the Mad Titan himself, Thanos. On newsstands from Thurs 21 March. READ MORE: https://t.co/MXglWMxePxpic.twitter.com/EH7mKETJNB — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 16, 2019

For our #AvengersEndgame subscriber cover, we commissioned an exclusive original painting by artist Vincent McIndoe – Thanos watching the sun rise on a grateful universe. READ MORE: https://t.co/AMpsjb9cg6pic.twitter.com/9RgbXjcsGi — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 15, 2019