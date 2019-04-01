The universe is truly balanced as Build-A-Bear has launched a brand new Thanos teddy bear in honor of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel and merchandising go hand in hand. It's just part of the deal. Sometimes that feels more than a little excessive. But other times, it feels very welcome and, for a great many fans out there, we suspect this one is going to land in the latter category. Who doesn't want their very own adorable plush version of the Mad Titan?

Build-A-Bear now officially has a Thanos plush available for order exclusive online. So don't head to one of the stores to try and scoop one of these up. Do it from the comfort of a phone or computer. The bear looks very faithful to the design of the character, Infinity Gauntlet and all, only with a not-so-menacing teddy bear face. However, it does come with an optional voice chip with five lines from Thanos that make it seem much more imposing. Here's what the company has to say about their latest offering.

"Make your own menacing fun with Thanos Bear! This online exclusive teddy bear villain will stop at nothing to collect Infinity Stones, as shown by its plush gauntlet and triumphant face. This epic furry friend also includes a 5-in-1 sound chip so you can hear this famous villain's sounds at the press of its paw."

It certainly doesn't sound like they got Josh Brolin to record the Thanos dialogue, which is kind of a bummer. Beyond that, this seems pretty on point. One catch, aside from being an online exclusive, is that the toy is only available for Bonus Club members. The good news, for those who aren't already signed up for the program, is that it's free to join and can be accomplished in just a few clicks.

This comes as the release date for Avengers: Endgame draws ever nearer. The follow-up to Infinity War is, quite easily, positioned as the most highly-anticipated movie of the year. Those who are particularly eager and want to see the movie on opening weekend would do well to keep their eyes peeled and ears to the ground tomorrow, as it's expected that pre-sale tickets will be made available at some point during the day. Though Marvel has yet to formally announce it, several outlets have confirmed the on-sale date.

In the meantime, those who want to get their hands on the Thanos bear may want to do so today as it will save a little bit of money. Build-A-Bear is having an April Fool's Day sale that offers 25 percent off a plush by using the code AprilFools at checkout. The Thanos bear retails for $40, with the voice chip going for an additional $7, making it $47 without the discount. Be sure to check out some photos of the bear below. Those who want to one for themselves can head on over to BuildABear.com.

