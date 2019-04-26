The Decimation is now effecting Google. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans from all over the world are excited because today is the big day. Avengers: Endgame is now officially in theaters and we finally have the answers to all of the questions we've had over the past year, along with some brand-new questions. When one seeks answers these days, a quick Google search will usually find what you need or at least something close to it. With that being said, Marvel Studios and Google have worked together to create something very special. There are NO SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below.

As many MCU fans and Thanos actor Josh Brolin are pointing out, people can head over to Google for an Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg. All you have to do is type "Thanos" in the search bar, hit enter, and then look for the golden Infinity Gauntlet, which is usually placed on the left-hand corner of the search results. Once located, click the Gauntlet, preferably with the sound up, and watch half of your search results get Decimated. If this bothers you, just give it one more snap and the Time Stone reverses everything.

It's a great time to be an MCU fan. Infinity War laid the groundwork for Avengers: Endgame and left audiences on a year-long cliffhanger, which was shocking and heartbreaking at the same time. Thanos achieved his goal and wiped out half of the universe, including some of the most beloved superheroes in history. Endgame attempts to settle the score, but there are some pretty big sacrifices that must be made in order to reverse the Decimation and get things back to how they used to be.

Obviously, Josh Brolin's Thanos isn't going to let Earth's Mightiest Heroes march in and easily steal the Infinity Stones back to reverse everything. That would be way too easy and Marvel Studios has not built its brand by taking the easy way out. Instead, MCU fans should go in expecting the unexpected as the Russo Brothers attempt to close eleven years-worth of storytelling into a tight and concise three-hour and 58-second movie. With that being said, it looks like the directing duo have done a pretty good job, based on the early reactions.

The Mad Titan had his story told in Infinity War. We learned to have compassion for the villain and we saw his side of the story. However, Avengers: Endgame swings things back for the heroes. Will MCU fans still see how and why Thanos did what he did a second time around? Obviously, you're going to have to head to theaters this weekend to find out. With that being said, tickets are a bit hard to come by at the moment, so you may want to spend some time on Google to watch half of your search results get Decimated by Thanos. You can also check out Josh Brolin's example below, if you're too scared to do it yourself.