Thanos is going to have some additional help in Avengers: Endgame. The villain has been made into a 1/6 Hot Toys action figure with some incredible detail, which gives us our best look at the Mad Titan yet. He is presented in his full armor along with the Infinity Gauntlet and all six Infinity Stones glowing. The stones really glow since the figure contains LED lights to power up the gauntlet, striking fear into the rest of the toy shelf.

Thanos' battle armor has been shown before and was last seen on a scarecrow in the first Avengers: Endgame trailer. However, the new Hot Toys action figure, which will be available next year, has his double edged sword, which looks like it can expand and contract from our first look at the new figure. Thanos is definitely going to be able to mow down more people with this bad boy in his hands. Earth's Mightiest Heroes are going to be on the hunt for the villain, so he is going to be fully prepared.

Hot Toys says that their latest figure was, "meticulously crafted with impressive likeness based on the main appearance of Thanos." They are not kidding. The Avengers: Endgame figure looks nearly identical to how he comes across on the big screen. As is the case with all Hot Toys figures, the details fetch an incredibly high price, but include several customizations. For instance, the Mad Titan figure comes with several different heads and fists, giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a plethora of options for displaying purposes.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters at the end of April and MCU fans are starting to get a little antsy. This is all because Infinity War left us with an pretty amazing cliffhanger in which half of the universe was Decimated, including some of the most beloved superheroes in history. Trailers and promotional material for the upcoming movie show the remaining heroes uniting to take down Thanos once and for all with the help of Captain Marvel this time around. However, it is currently unclear just how exactly they will achieve their goal.

The main Avengers: Endgame theories floating around have to do with time travel and the Quantum Realm, though that could be a bit too easy for the Russo Brothers. The directing duo have crafted a movie that will attempt to finish what Iron Man started eleven years ago. The final MCU Phase 3 movie is the culmination of everything that has come before and the Russos are not taking that fact lightly. It appears that we're all going to be in for a three hour journey that will more than likely take us back in time to move forward. While we wait for Avengers: Endgame to hit theaters, you can check out the Hot Toys Thanos 1/6 figure below, thanks to Hot Toys.

