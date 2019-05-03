Avengers: Endgame is currently decimating the box office and blowing up Twitter. The movie is basically everywhere, and now it has entered the barbershop with some incredibly inventive and detailed homages to the biggest movie in the world. We've seen Thanos cakes, incredible cosplay costumes mashing the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain with McDonald's character the Grimace, but seeing the Mad Titan about to snap us out of existence in someone's hair is pretty jarring and one would probably trip out pretty hard to see the haircut in person.

Josh Brolin's Thanos is carved into the back of an MCU fan's head as he holds up the Infinity Gauntlet with all Infinity Stones attached. While the design is all made up of hair and ink, the stones appear to be plastic jewels that are glued to the fan's head. It looks like a pretty long process and it would grow out really quickly. In addition to the Mad Titan, there's also a pretty amazing Iron Man haircut that lights up and looks just as crazy.

Avengers: Endgame mania has pretty much reached its peak with these haircuts. Stories of a woman getting an ambulance to the emergency room from uncontrollable sobbing while watching the movie, a man getting jumped for spoiling the movie, a pirated version of the movie getting broadcast on television, and a whole bunch of other crazy stories are just the tip of the iceberg. Marvel Studios knew they had a hit on their hands when Infinity War became a part of popular culture seemingly overnight, but Endgame is proving to be something much more.

Avengers: Endgame is currently the biggest movie in the world and is looking at another record breaking weekend of taking number one at the box office for the second weekend in a row. The movie has taken in over $1.6 billion worldwide as of this writing and is quickly coming close to the $2 billion mark, which could see it going even further, possibly even up to the highest grossing movie of all time if it continues selling out theaters all over the world. Endgame has become a worldwide event and fans are sharing the movie and the MCU with fans who were never interested before.

In addition to the social media posts showing off the Avengers: Endgame haircuts, there is also a video detailing how the artist set out to design and sculpt the haircut. It's a pretty informative video, which you can watch below and see if you want to ask your barber to do the same cut for you the next time you need a haircut. The artist responsible for the MCU cuts is Rob the Original on Instagram and he has a ton of followers and other diverse pieces of artwork from dust work to other pretty insane haircuts. Check them out below, along with the video detailing his process.