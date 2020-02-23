Avengers: Endgame VFX master Matt Aitken reveals a pretty glaring Thanos mistake. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been able to analyze just about every frame of the epic movie, thanks to the home release. There are teams of VFX artists working on the Marvel Studios movies to make sure they are the best that they can possibly be. However, even these teams can mess up and have one single mistake glaring at them each time they think of the movie. Aitken is still pretty bummed out that he missed this one Thanos mistake.

Visual Effects Supervisor Matt Aitken from Weta Digital was part of the team that worked on Avengers: Endgame. Weta is known for their amazing special effects and their attention to detail. In a new conversation with Wren and Niko of Corridor Crew, Aitken was asked about the particular Thanos error. "People pointed out to us, in this one shot of his glove you can see his finger bits clip through," Nico states. Aitken responded by saying, "I know, we missed that." He explains.

"Yeah. I wish we caught it at the time. It just goes to show there's always a little bit more that you could do. But yeah, we were doing a lot of work on the armor. You don't want to constrain what [Thanos actor] Josh [Brolin] was doing on set, you want him to be able to perform and you just have to make the armor work to that."

At one particular spot in Avengers: Endgame, towards the end, Thanos goes to snap his fingers and you can actually see some of his fingers poking through the Infinity Gauntlet. It's a minor mistake, but it was still noticed by some eagle-eyed fans when the movie was still in theaters. Even teams of hundreds of people are able to make tiny little mistakes that nobody catches until it's too late.

However, even when looking at repeated playbacks of Avengers: Endgame, the mistake is still pretty subtle. Some fans still don't even see a problem, which goes to show how it's not really that big of a deal. With that being said, the epic movie is now the highest grossing movie of all time, which means there are things that Matt Aitken and Weta would like to go back and fix. The Thanos mistake is pretty minor though.

Thanos looks great in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Josh Brolin was able to bring the character to life with some huge heavy lifting from the VFX team. For the most part, The Mad Titan looks amazing in every shot, though. But, there are some tiny and minor mistakes tucked away that most MCU fans miss, even though they've seen the movie multiple times over the past several months. You can attempt to spot the mistake below, thanks to the Corridor Crew YouTube channel. The mistake discussion comes in at the 5:25 mark in the video.