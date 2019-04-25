Avengers: Endgame is finally here and fans all over the world are packing in theaters as of this writing. However, the highly anticipated movie opened internationally yesterday and some lucky Marvel Cinematic Universe fans in Israel were treated to an impromptu jam of the Avengers theme by two musicians using a trumpet and an acoustic guitar. This is the end of the line for some of the most beloved superheroes in history and the penultimate installment of the MCU's Phase 3. It's kind of a big deal. There are NO SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below.

A video of two Israeli musicians playing the Avengers theme song has gone viral. Yair Chesler on the trumpet and Daniel Yosef Abdu on the guitar shocked MCU fans who were waiting for the Avengers: Endgame screening to start. Abdu starts quietly strumming the acoustic guitar in a rhythmic pattern and gets louder and louder while Chesler begins to stand up to play the main melody on the trumpet. The crowd is a bit confused at first and then they all start tapping out the rhythm and singing along with a huge round of applause afterwards.

Star Wars fans dress as their favorite characters and have Lightsaber battles before showings, but a pair of musicians doing 40 seconds of the iconic Avengers theme is a whole new level of commitment. Plus, they look a little cooler with instruments instead of Lightsabers. Avengers: Endgame is arguably the biggest movie event of the year and fans are stepping up their game at before the movie starts playing. The movie is already breaking box office records all over the world.

Related: Will Avengers: Endgame Decimate All Opening Box Office Records This Weekend?

Since opening yesterday, Avengers: Endgame has earned over $169 million internationally in just one day in 25 markets, which does not include North America. $107 million of that total comes from China alone, who has been eating up superhero movies lately while dismissing Star Wars movies. Aquaman, Venom, and Captain Marvel have benefitted at the international box office, thanks to China and Endgame looks like it will be the same story when all of the dust settles. As far as domestically, the movie is well on its way to having the biggest opening weekend in cinematic history.

Now that Avengers: Endgame is finally out and MCU fans are seeing it for the first time, it will be interesting to see how this one stacks up to the rest of the movies. Infinity War and Black Panther are going to be tough to beat and this one has some severe hype surrounding it. Whatever the case may be, Marvel Studios and Disney are going to be pretty happy with the box office receipts. While you wait for your own Avengers: Endgame experience, or even if you've already seen it, you can check out the awesome cover of the Avengers theme song below.