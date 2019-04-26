Just like that, Avengers: Endgame is already out here breaking records at the domestic box office. Fans have been impatiently awaiting the arrival of this movie virtually ever since the credits rolled on Infinity War last year, leaving us with one of the biggest cliffhangers in movie history. As it turns out, many moviegoers weren't feeling particularly patient and, as such, Marvel's latest has already made a pretty penny here in the U.S. with its Thursday night previews alone.

According to the numbers being reported, Avengers: Endgame nabbed an unbelievably impressive $60 million during Thursday previews. That's good enough for the all-time record, besting 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which brought in $57 million during its opening night previews. What's truly impressive about that is the fact that Star Wars has been away for nearly a decade and, at the time, it felt like the pop culture moment of a lifetime. The fact that Marvel has managed to top that, at least from a pure numbers standpoint this early in the game, is telling.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens wound up having the best single day ever at the box office, with $119.1 million. That Friday figure always includes Thursday night previews. With that in mind, it's not going to be surprising in any way to find out that Avengers: Endgame also holds that record with a single day total of $120 million or more, come Saturday morning. It's also well worth mentioning that this latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is accomplishing all of this with a movie that has a three-hour runtime, which means it can fit in fewer showings per screen. J.J. Abrams' Episode VII was much shorter, at 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Currently, the best opening weekend ever belongs to Infinity War, which nabbed $257.7 million in its debut last year. It's virtually a certainty at this point that Avengers: Endgame will top that number, and by quite a lot. Some estimates put it as high as $300 million, which is a truly staggering number. It's also a lock that the movie will break the worldwide opening record with between $900 and $950 million on the realistic end of things. That said, it's quite possible, given that it made $107 million in China on its opening day earlier this week alone, that we could be looking at $1 billion by Monday morning. Again, staggering.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo managed to deliver a movie that is pleasing critics and fans alike, despite the impossibly high expectations placed upon it. They had a lot to accomplish and, somehow, they've pulled it off. As such, that could help push even more people to theaters this weekend, in addition to contributing to repeat viewings in the coming weeks. This is just one of many records that Avengers: Endgame is sure to shatter during its box office run that is only just now getting underway. This news was previously reported by Deadline.