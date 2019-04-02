Avengers: Endgame tickets are already being scalped on eBay for unbelievably high prices. Presale tickets for what is probably the most highly-anticipated movie of the year officially were made available today. Even though everyone expected the demand to be very high, it was an absolute mess for many fans who were trying to score tickets to opening night showings. So much so that some who did get their hands on tickets are now selling them second-hand for a ridiculous profit.

Over on eBay, quite a few tickets for Avengers: Endgame have already made their way to the auction block. While some prices are set at a more reasonable (but still absurd) $50 to start, certain scalpers (who definitely should not be referred to as fans) are asking for a mind-melting $500. For one seat. This does appear to be the most extreme case, but eBay user olivecat07 has a single seat for the 6 p.m. showing at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles for $500. If it's any consolation, they do have a 100 percent positive feedback rating for anyone who may be this desperate.

Considering that the average movie ticket price in 2018 in the United States was $9.11, even on the low end, these scalpers are asking for a pretty penny. But for some unlucky fans, this may be the only way to get in on the action early. AMC, the Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark and virtually every major theater chain experienced issues when the tickets went on sale this morning. Sites crashed. Apps froze. Wait times were very long. It's been a mess. And both Fandango and Atom tickets have reported that presales for Avengers: Endgame are already well ahead of the previous record holder, which was Infinity War last year.

Another element to consider is that the runtime has been officially confirmed at 3 hours and 2 minutes. That means fewer showings on opening night. Point being, it's more difficult than it's ever been for fans to ensure their place in a theater on opening night. For a movie like this, which will resolve that devastating cliffhanger from the end of Infinity War, it's very important to see this movie as soon as possible for those who are invested. Not just due to impatience, but also as to avoid spoilers that will surely be making their way online rather quickly.

Scalping for big events is nothing new. It's been happening with concert tickets for about as long as people have been watching live music. But in this case, it feels particularly insulting. These are movie tickets and it's something Marvel fans should be able to enjoy. These tickets should be reserved for true fans. Not some jackass trying to turn a quick profit over someone's genuine fandom. Desperate as some may be, let's just hope nobody agrees to actually pay these inflated prices, as to not feed the beast. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. Those who are curious can head on over to eBay and see for themselves.