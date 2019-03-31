One of the most highly anticipated movies of all-time has got to be, without a doubt, directors Anthony and Joe Russo's Avengers: Endgame. We talk about this movie all the time here at MovieWeb and today we finally have confirmation on just when the hell you can snag your advanced tickets to the film. And that date is... wait for it... April 2nd!

I was never the world's biggest Marvel movie fan before Avengers Infinity War but that awesome flick even converted this rabid horror movie fan into the Marvel Universe. Big time. Now I join the rest of the world in wondering just how the hell Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Captain America plan to beat the seemingly indestructible mad titan Thanos. I have no idea how they even intend to insult the man this time around, let alone wipe him off the face of the universe. But you can be damn sure I will be there opening night to find out. Bring it on, I say!

This new entry will follow the remaining Avengers on Earth -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Bruce Banner -- as they try to figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos. Oh, and to make matters more stressful, stoic old Tony Stark is stuck out in the middle of space with nothing but his helmet and the memory of Pepper Potts to keep him company. Will Iron Man run out of oxygen and bite the big one before the other Avengers even figure out the man is still alive? I guess we'll see sooner rather than later.

For those who have been living under a rock for the past decade, Avengers: Endgame will see the return of Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark / Iron Man, along with Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / The Incredible Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Scarlett Johansson joins them as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, with Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Danai Gurira as Okoye. Bradley Cooper rounds out the cast as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, along with Josh Brolin as the mad titan Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers Infinity War) from a screenplay written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: Civil War) based on The Avengers by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Kevin Feige is producing the film, and Alan Silvestri (Back to the Future trilogy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit) is providing the music. On top of that, Trent Opaloch (District 9, Elysium, Chappie) will act as the movie's cinematographer while Jeffrey Ford (The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Matthew Schmidt share editing duties. Marvel Studios is behind this new flick, and Walt Disney Studios will distribute the mega-blockbuster into a theater near you on April 26, 2019.