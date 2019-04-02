Hope you did your finger exercises. Avengers: Endgame tickets are officially on sale. Marvel and Disney were the first to announce the news, dropping a new trailer, which will likely be the last one. Fandango and Atom Tickets were quick to send out there press releases as well.

We first got news that tickets were on sale from Atom Tickets, who collaborated with fan art maestro BossLogic for an exclusive Avengers: Endgame poster, the first official piece of poster art from social media's premiere fan artist. Atom Tickets says this in a press release.

"Tickets are on sale for Avengers: Endgame now on Atom Tickets and fans have a few ways to enjoy the movie, from a dedicated showtime at your favorite theater to an opening night fan event at select theaters or a marathon run of Avenger movies. To celebrate the movie Atom Tickets fans voted most anticipated movie of the year, Avengers: Endgame, Atom is offering an exclusive Bosslogic movie poster as a gift with ticket purchase. Bosslogic, an artist from Melbourne, Australia, has designed several of the inspirational Avenger: Endgame posters that have driven buzz around the movie. The poster, available only on Atom while supplies last, is a must-have collectible for Marvel and Avenger fans alike."

According an Atom Tickets survey from earlier this year, Avengers 4: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner topped multiple lists by wide margins, including overall "most anticipated," "most anticipated superhero movie," and "most excited ensemble cast to see." Avengers: End Game opens April 26, get tickets now at atomtickets.com.

Not to be outdone, Fandango also announced its advance tickets are now on sale for the year's most anticipated movie. In a Fandango survey of over 3,500 film fans, the majority of moviegoers overwhelmingly picked Endgame as the one they most wanted to spend their hard earned cash on this year. Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis says this.

"Moviegoers have been anxiously awaiting this moment for a very long time, as today is the day when they can finally reserve their seats on Fandango for the one movie everyone's talking about. It's taken more than ten years to see the culmination of this incredible and historic superhero saga, and fans cannot wait to see how the events of 'Infinity War' are resolved. It's no wonder 'Endgame' is the most anticipated movie of the year."

Fandango is also posting an exclusive interview with Endgame co-director Anthony Russo, who spoke about the fateful snap, wild fan theories, Goose the cat and Captain America's character arc.

"We wanted to challenge [Captain America] in ways where we could really see his cracks and really find his vulnerability. His super powers, his moral fortitude, and his ability to be... dedicated to his principles...we wanted to find a way to get past that with the character [and] take that character into areas where he can't find easy answers... And I think that's a great joy, and I think you will see that very, very much in 'Endgame' as well."

You can read the full interview at Fandango. Fandango's free to join loyalty program, Fandango VIP+ enables fans to earn a $5 reward for every four tickets purchased, good for more movies in theaters or streaming at home. You can check out BossLogic's full poster along with the latest footage here.

