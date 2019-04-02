Avengers: Endgame is the most anticipated movie of our times, and at the rate presales are going, it could finally overtake Avatar as the biggest movie of all-time. Fandango is reporting that the final chapter in the Infinity Saga has smashed presale records previously set by The Force Awakens, and it accomplished this feat in just 6 hours. Not to shabby.

Avengers: Endgame is proving to be one of the biggest box office releases of all time, and it still has a few weeks to go before it's in theaters. Advance tickets for Avengers: Endgame went on sale on Fandango today at 5:00 am PT/8:00 am ET and within minutes, Fandango saw historic numbers of fans reserving their seats.

Fandango's new list of top five first day presellers is as follows:

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(2019) 2. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

3. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

4. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

5. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis had this to say about the huge drive to their site to buy tickets, a force so huge that some ticketing sites crashed, and there were issues to go around, with increased wait times just to be told all tickets were sold out.

"Avengers: Endgame sales have exceeded all expectations and surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder, to become Fandango's top-selling title in its first 24 hours of sales, and it accomplished that feat in only 6 hours. We've never seen anything like this, it's truly a groundbreaking accomplishment - as fans simply cannot wait to see how this epic saga comes to a close."

Avengers: Endgame was chosen by several thousand fans at the end of 2018 as the most anticipated movie of 2019, according to a Fandango moviegoer survey. According to more than 1,000 Endgame fans in Fandango's latest survey: 98% say the Infinity War cliffhanger is a main factor in their ticket purchase. 98% are fans of Marvel's "shared universe" storytelling. 86% can't wait to see how Captain Marvel factors into Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame tickets also went on sale today at Atom Tickets, and they report that they have seen purchases for this movie explode. To date, Avengers: Endgame has sold three times more tickets on Atom in the first hour of pre-sales than Avengers: Infinity War did last year. The first hour of pre-sales for Avengers: Endgame sets a new record for Atom Tickets, outpacing Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi which round out the top 3 movies with the best first hour of presales.

Atom announced earlier this morning that tickets are on sale now for Avengers: Endgame. To celebrate the movie Atom Tickets fans voted most anticipated movie of the year, Avengers: Endgame, Atom is offering an exclusive Bosslogic movie poster as a gift with ticket purchase. Bosslogic, an artist from Melbourne, Australia, has designed several of the inspirational Avenger: Endgame posters that have driven buzz around the movie. The poster, available only on Atom while supplies last, is a must-have collectible for Marvel and Avenger fans alike.

According to an Atom Tickets survey from earlier this year, Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner topped multiple lists by wide margins, including overall "most anticipated," "most anticipated superhero movie," and "most excited ensemble cast to see." Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, get tickets now at atomtickets.com.