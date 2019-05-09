James Cameron decided to congratulate Marvel Studios on the great success of Avengers: Endgame. Before its second weekend in theaters, the movie was able to dethrone Cameron's Titanic to become the second highest grossing movie of all time. Endgame has been an absolute monster at the box office and as of this writing, it has earned $2.3 billion globally and has its eyes set on taking down Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time. However, that will not be an easy task.

Many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting for an official response from James Cameron in regard to Avengers: Endgame taking over his Titanic at the box office. There has been a bit of an unofficial rivalry set up by fans who really want Endgame to overthrow Avatar and its $2.78 billion box office haul. James Cameron took some time out of his day to craft a response to the new record. He had this to say.

"To (Marvel Studios boss) Kevin (Feige) and everybody at Marvel, An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown the movie industry is not only alive and well, it's bigger than ever!"

It's nice to see James Cameron being positive about the situation. Over the years, he has been a bit dismissive of the MCU and DC. Last year when Infinity War was dominating the box office and becoming a worldwide phenomenon, Cameron admitted to feeling like he was ready for something else to dominate. Many took the director's comments as a direct attack on the MCU. Cameron had this to say in 2018.

"I'm hoping we'll start getting Avenger fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don't love the movies. It's just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It's like, oy!"

This isn't the first time James Cameron has dismissed the comic book movie genre publicly. Back when Wonder Woman was released, he had some criticisms for the DC movie too. He basically did the same thing where he criticized the movie and then said that he enjoyed it. He even went on to imply his own Terminator 2 did a better job of handling a strong female lead on the big screen. He had this to say about Wonder Woman.

"All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood's been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I'm not saying I didn't like the movie but, to me, it's a step backwards. Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, (the benefit of characters like Sarah) is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!"

It will be interesting to see how both Marvel and DC fans react to James Cameron's congratulatory message to Marvel Studios. As it stands, there are many who are ready for Avengers: Endgame to take down Avatar, mainly over his past comments on comic book movies. At the same time, Cameron does have a knack for releasing these comments and getting a lot of free promotion for whatever he's promoting. Regardless, you can read the message below, thanks to James Cameron's Twitter account.