Tom Holland didn't even receive pieces of the Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame scripts. The rest of the cast were given pages at a time and the Russo Brothers even admitted to passing out fake scripts to keep leaks from occurring. But notorious spoiler Holland does not receive the same treatment. While it has not been officially confirmed Peter Parker will be back for Endgame, the young actor already spoiled the fact that Doctor Strange has a bunch of lines talking about the Quantum Realm, seemingly confirming Parker and Strange will be back.

While speaking at the Avengers: Endgame Indian Anthem Launch, Joe Russo spoke a bit about Tom Holland and his loose lips. The young actor is well aware of his reputation and he seems to be working on it, which is a good thing for Marvel Studios. While shooting Spider-Man: Far From Home in England, a woman accosted Holland and begged for Endgame spoilers, but he wouldn't budge. When asked about Holland's reputation, Joe Russo had this to say.

"Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines and that's it. He doesn't even know who he's acting opposite of. We'll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut."

Tom Holland confirmed the Russo Brothers' script tactics during an appearance at A.C.E. Comic-Con last year. It seems that the young actor was alone a lot while production on Infinity War was underway, which makes sense with such a large cast. With that being said, it sounds like a pretty difficult way to act. Holland explains.

"I remember for Avengers, the Russo Brothers are like 'so you're just standing here, and you're fighting this guy and just do whatever,' and I'm like, 'okay, who am I fighting?' And they were like 'well, we can't tell you because it's a secret.' I'm like, 'okay so what does he look like?' And they're like 'well, we can't tell you because that would give it away,' so I'm like 'how big is he?' 'Well, we can't tell you because that would give it away.' So, I'm just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes and when I took the job I didn't think that's what I'd be doing. I've gotten used to it now."

One of Tom Holland's best blunders was spoiling Infinity War for a theater full of 300 people on opening night who were about to see the movie for the very first time. Holland walks out on the stage and proudly says, "don't worry, I'm still alive!" The crowd looked at each other and then at Holland with confused looks on their faces. Holland was under the impression that the audience had already seen the movie, but that was definitely not the case. The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige quickly told him to shut up.

With Avengers: Endgame so close to hitting theaters, many are wondering if Tom Holland or his spoiler buddy Mark Ruffalo will leak anything out between now and then. Ruffalo spent his April Fool's Day trolling fans with a "spoiler," but he didn't really deliver. With that being said, there's still plenty of time for both of the actors to live up to their reputations. Comic Book was the first to reveal Joe Russo's Tom Holland script practices.