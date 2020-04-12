Avengers: Endgame contains a heartfelt tribute to Tony Stark in the way of a hidden Easter Egg. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are known for hunting down as many Easter Eggs as they can in the movies, but they don't always find them all. This means that hardcore fans will more than likely keep finding these secrets for years to come. Marvel Studios gave a helping hand and provided the latest hidden tribute to Stark over the weekend to celebrate Easter, along with Pixar, Walt Disney Studios, and Lucasfilm. Though it should be noted that some MCU fans did spot this classic Easter egg early on.

MCU fans have known that Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark is the heart of the team for a while now. Way back in 2008's Iron Man, Pepper Potts gifts Stark with an arc reactor that says, "Proof Tony Stark Has A Heart," helping to prove to the character that he really does have a heart. Throughout the whole character arc, Stark is getting away from his old ways and gaining more heart, which is evident by the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. However, many fans did not catch the nod to the first MCU movie and Stark's heart in the epic conclusion.

As Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble to complete the Time Heist, they put their fists together before entering the Quantum Realm. When looking at this shot, it's clear to see that the Russo Brothers recreated the arc reactor that Pepper Potts gave Tony Stark in the first Iron Man movie. Even before the real story begins, the directors planted an Easter Egg that proves Stark was the heart of the team this whole time. It's a pretty cleaver shot and it looks like a lot of work went into recreating the arc reactor look with the team fists coming together.

After the Time Heist, Iron Man finds himself on the battlefield with Thanos and his army. Things are not looking good, but everything turns around when all of the snapped team members return to help in the battle. When all is said and done, Stark knows, and knew the whole time, what he had to do in order to beat the Mad Titan for good. He sacrifices his life to save the universe and dies on the battlefield after snapping Thanos and his army away with his Infinity Gauntlet.

The Tony Stark character arc started in 2008 and ended 11 years later with Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr. had a good run as the character and MCU fans are still holding out hope that he'll return in some way, shape, or form in the future. For now, he's gone and he's not coming back, which is more than likely for the best. Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi recently trolled fans with a fake script page that brought Stark back to life. While it was obvious the director was joking around, fans went right back to wondering about the character coming back. You can check out the latest Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg below, thanks to the Marvel Studios Twitter account.