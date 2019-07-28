Some eagle-eyed Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have discovered a new Avengers: Endgame Easter Egg bringing Howard and Tony Stark together. The MCU is full of Easter Eggs, some of which have yet to be discovered over the last eleven years. With that being said, Endgame is a massive three hours with a bunch of callbacks to other events within the history of Marvel and as the movie approaches its digital release next week, fans are only going to start finding more.

The Endgame scene in question shows strong parallels to one from Captain America: The First Avenger and centers on Tony Stark and Howard Stark, respectively. One MCU fan has taken both scenes and has them playing side-by-side to show the full effect of the similarities. In Endgame, where Tony is compiling his Infinity Gauntlet, it's nearly a shot-for-shot remake of Howard Stark working in The First Avenger, with even the same dialogue thrown in as both Starks use machinery to handle dangerous materials.

The First Avengers footage ends with a huge explosion in the lab, throwing Howard Stark back a few feet. However, in a clever twist, the Endgame footage has Rocket the Raccoon yell, "boom!," which startles and annoys Tony. This might be why he ends up doing something to Rocket later in the movie, which was left on the cutting room floor. In the aforementioned deleted scene, Tony takes an electric trimmer to Rocket's head. While Endgame took a humorous approach to the scene, it's still a nice tribute to both Starks and the similarities in their personalities.

Endgame did a lot to show Tony and Howard Stark together. In setting up Tony's final story arc, he begins to learn just how much like his dad he has become, while learning how much his father cared for him at the same time. He almost loses sight of the mission because he is thrown off by it. The Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely did a pretty good job of taking the relationship between the Starks and having it work on screen within a massive movie with a lot going on around it.

Endgame is now the highest grossing movie of all time after taking down James Cameron's Avatar last weekend. The movie comes out digitally on July 30th, so expect a lot more Easter Eggs to be found in the next few weeks as more people have access to the movie and its bonus content. However, this could take fans on a whole new level of hunting since there is so much going on in the three-hour movie. In the end, MCU fans are pretty good with the finer details and should have no problem finding the majority of the hidden secrets. You can check out the Tony and Howard Stark scene parallels below, thanks to Shama Shama's Twitter account.