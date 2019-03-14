Marvel surprised us all by releasing a brand new trailer for Avengers: Endgame today, rather unexpectedly. It was expected that we would be getting a trailer sooner rather than later since the movie comes out next month, but still. There was no indication today would be the day. Yet, here we are, and there is an awful lot to talk about. Especially since this is almost certainly the last trailer we're getting before it hits theaters. With that, we've got tons of images from the trailer for everyone to have a closer look at.

What is rather brilliant about this latest Endgame trailer is that it feels like it's showing us a lot, and in some ways it is, but in a much more real sense, it kind of isn't in the grand scheme of things. Much of its runtime is dedicated to flashbacks, which are woven into the new footage rather nicely, which makes it all feel new and epic. But really, it's a way for them to keep the movie's secrets under wraps until it arrives, which is a bold move for any studio with a big-budget blockbuster, as they typically want to show off the goods so they can try and ensure box office success.

In this case, given what happened at the end of Infinity War, with Thanos wiping out half of all life in the universe, Marvel has everyone already on board. Speaking of Thanos, he's nowhere to be found in this trailer, which is something you won't see in these images. A bold choice, for sure. We also get a great look at the team's new suits, which we assume are for them to go into the Quantum Realm, which is highly expected to play a big role in how they undo the damage done by the Mad Titan.

The trailer is loaded with little moments that these images help to highlight. Hawkeye teaching his daughter how to use a bow and arrow, Tony clearly surviving his horrible ordeal in space, Natasha and Clint sharing a tender moment, Rocket teaming up with War Machine and lots of action, not to mention that nice little Captain Marvel reveal at the end there. That just scratches the surface but there are a lot of great moments buried in here, even though it seems like directors Joe and Anthony Russo are keeping a tight lid on things, for the most part, until the time is right.

When last we heard, the follow-up to Infinity War was still clocking in at three hours, so this could be easily the longest MCU entry to date, unless the Russo brothers tightened things up quite a bit before locking down the final cut last week. That means we've got a whole lot more to look forward to when Marvel unleashes Avengers: Endgame on April 26. Be sure to check out all of the trailer images below.