The Avengers: Endgame trailer done in the style of the Logan trailer paints an even more heartbreaking picture for our heroes. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to the first trailer late last week and many have been taking it apart to find every single hidden Easter Egg, making for new fan theories and disproving previous theories. However, some fans have already started to make some clever edits to add to the emotional weight of the highly anticipated sequel.

Like the first Logan trailer, the new version of the Avengers: Endgame teaser is set to Johnny Cash's haunting cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Hurt." The fan-made trailer begins in the same way as the original with Tony Stark drifting through space as he says his final goodbye to Pepper Potts through his busted Iron Man mask. Cash's vocals and soft acoustic guitar add a greater amount of heartache to the already emotional trailer. However, it's just getting started as it moves on to add footage from past MCU movies in to the mix.

Steve Rogers is shown crying and then it flashes to Infinity War as Bucky Barnes turns to dust. The fan-made Avengers: Endgame trailer then shows Clint Barton hugging his family from Age of Ultron and then flashes to the Ronin reveal, which plays off of the fan theory that his family was dusted by Thanos at the end of Infinity War. Thor is seen with Loki in happier times and then a quick shot shows him dead after the Mad Titan snapped his neck. This latest version of the trailer is significantly shorter than the original and does not feature the comedy at the end with Scott Lang returning.

Nobody knows how Avengers: Endgame is going to end, but it is assumed that the dusted characters will be making a return. We've already seen Peter Parker make his way back, so it seems inevitable that everybody else will be back as well. But, will Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man make it out of the movie alive? That's the real question that fans have been wondering about since before Infinity War was released. It's believed that some of our favorite heroes won't be making it out alive, and the Avengers: Endgame definitely plays on those dark thoughts.

Marvel Studios, along with the cast and crew of Avengers: Endgame are keeping everything under wraps, even Tom Holland at this point. And while the trailer is great, it really doesn't offer up too much information about what we can all expect, save for a few clues of time travel and teases of death. Regardless, it's the perfect tease that will keep everybody going until they release the second trailer at some point down the line. While we wait for more information, you can watch the Logan-inspired trailer below, thanks to the Mr. Krepshus YouTube trailer.