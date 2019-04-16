Marvel has released a new Avengers: Endgame trailer online as the ten-day countdown to the cinematic event of the year begins. The studio has been incredibly tight-lipped about what's coming our way next week when the follow-up to Infinity War finally arrives. Case in point, this trailer doesn't give us much in the way of new footage. It does, however, recap the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to this point, leading up to a glimpse of new footage that sets up the rematch of the millennium.

The trailer kicks off with Nick Fury saying, "Heroes, it's an old fashioned notion" over a shot of the hanger at the Avengers compound. We then lead into one of the most epic supercuts Marvel fans are likely ever going to see. Starting with Iron Man, the video tackles key moments from every single movie in the MCU that helps set up the end of this massive, unprecedented 22-movie arc we're about to witness. There are key moments of voiceover from the various movies that all help put the pieces in place. There are moments with those who survived, and with those who fell victim to Thanos' snap. It puts the stakes right on the table.

Eventually, we lead to some new footage of the team, united in their goal to Avenge the universe. If they can't set things right, they're at least going to make Thanos pay. Steve Rogers gets an epic line in there and there's a particularly excellent moment with the team all putting their hands together. The thing concludes with an incredibly tense and heroic shot of the heroes coming face to face once again with the Mad Titan. It doesn't give us much at all, but it's just enough to give hardcore fans goosebumps.

This is very likely the last bit of official, new footage we're going to get before the movie arrives in theaters next week. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, along with Disney and Marvel Studios, have been very careful about keeping this movie's secrets intact for fans. Unfortunately, a large chunk of footage, that is reportedly spoiler-heavy, has leaked online, despite all of their best efforts. Still. If anything, that means they're going to be even more careful about not revealing too much as the release date quickly approaches.

Leak or no leak, fans are going to turn out in droves all around the world to see this movie on opening weekend. It's highly expected that it will break records both at home and abroad at the box office, with some bullish estimates thinking that it could see a $300 million debut domestically, which would shatter the previous record. This, despite the fact that the movie's running time is just over three hours. Avengers: Endgame is set to arrive in theaters on April 26. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel below.