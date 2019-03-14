The new trailer and poster for Avengers: Endgame has finally arrived as a surprise this morning. The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films.

Kevin Feige produces Avengers: Endgame and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame is in U.S. theaters on April 26, 2019. Perhaps most notable about this new footage is the inclusion of Carol Danvers. We saw Captain Marvel meet the Avengers for the first time in the Post-Credit scene for her standalone movie this past weekend. Now, we get to see some more of that first interaction, as she gives Thor a good once over, with the God of Thunder declaring his affection for the woman.

This final chapter in Marvel Phase 3 will find our surviving heroes trying to pick up the pieces after Thanos' decimation. If we're to believe the Russo Brothers, the new footage seen here is only from the first twenty minutes of the movie. It brings some interesting ideas and concepts, giving us even more questions than we had before.

One particularly interesting scene has Rocket Raccoon and War Machine teaming up. We get to see the Avengers suited in their white Quantum Realm armor for the first time in live-action after we've seen it so many times in toy form. There is also a very retrospective scope to the entire sneak peek, with a look back at past MCU events that include Iron Man, Captain America and Thor origins, all leading to their greatest challenge yet.

The first half of the preview looks back at what has come before. We get to see Hawkeye training his daughter in the art of archery, back at his old country home. Is this before or after the decimation? We also see Ronin taking shape, with Jeremy Renner getting a good portion of the runtime here. Black Widow is seen recruiting Ronin, an extension of the scene from the first teaser trailer. And there is plenty of action on hand to get fans extremely pumped.

Interestingly enough, we see that Tony Stark and Nebula have survived the cold reaches of space, and that Iron Man is ready for this final fight against Thanos, suited up for the mission. It all ends with Thor approving of Carol Danvers, which seems to be an in-joke about the manly men finally coming to terms with this ball of feminine dynamite that is perhaps stronger than all of them put together. It definitely feels a little like a jab at the trolls that tried to take the Captain Marvel movie down, and serves as a nice laugh to elevate the pain and misery set within this core group of remaining fights.

You can check out the full trailer for Avengers: Endgame and the new poster direct from Marvel Entertainment.