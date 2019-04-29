We have a brand new Avengers: Endgame TV spot. Though, in this case, those who haven't actually seen the movie yet may want to skip it, as it's absolutely littered with spoilers. Fans have waited a year to see the resolution to Thanos' devastating snap that occurred at the end of Infinity War, which wiped out half of all life in the entire universe and effectively left us with one of the biggest cliffhangers in cinema history. Well, anyone who hasn't seen the movie yet and happens to catch this new footage is going to have a lot of that resolution spoiled for them.

Warning: this post contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. We're not going to discuss anything that isn't contained in this footage. So those who are comfortable knowing its contents may read on. However, those who would like to still go into the movie as clean as possible should probably step away now. The video was released by Marvel in celebration of the movie's tremendous opening weekend at the box office. Not only did critics and fans alike praise it on a near-universal level, but it also shattered box office records, bringing in $350 million on its opening weekend domestically, on its way to $1.2 billion globally in its first five days.

When a movie does well, it's customary for the studio to slap together a celebratory TV spot or two to push out to the masses. In this case, it's mostly on par with the usual. Lots of fluffy critic quotes, a voiceover boasting about how it's the biggest movie in the world. Yet, in the background, the footage is completely spoiler-filled. Pepper clearly in her Rescue suit, footage from one of the movie's most epic battles, revealing moment after moment of payoff that the viewer would otherwise be treated to in a theater. It's amazing how much one can accomplish in just 15 seconds.

In any event, it's just 15 seconds and it's not enough to make the movie lose its impact. And honestly, much of the footage flashes by so quickly that, without context, it may not actually leave an impression on someone who just catches that ad before a YouTube video they're trying to watch or while they're waiting for their show to return from its regularly scheduled commercial break. Still, given that directors Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as the brass at Marvel, made a very big deal about fans not spreading spoilers online, this feels a bit odd.

After some footage of the movie leaked online in advance of its world premiere, the Russo brothers penned a letter asking fans not to spread spoilers, while the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame spread online like wildfire. With that in mind, this TV spot does feel as though it is, at least to some degree, in violation of the studio's own ask to its fanbase. For those who do want to check the TV spot out, for whatever reason, feel free to give it a look via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel below.