Marvel Studios is preparing the final promotional push for Avengers: Endgame with a new TV spot. The piece of promotional material finds Tony Stark and Steve Rogers from the same scenes featured in past spots, but with new dialogue. The most anticipated movie of the year opens in theaters this week around the world and Marvel Studios is still doing an excellent job of keeping everything under wraps during the promotional tour and campaign. Luckily, they have been releasing quite a bit of TV spots to better prepare us for what to expect.

Tony Stark misses Steve Rogers' "giddy optimism" in the new Avengers: Endgame TV spot, while Natasha Romanoff admits she never had anything until she met up with her Avengers family. Like all of the other spots, it's brief, but it gets the point across, which is the fact that the stakes have never been higher this time around. Earth's Mightiest Heroes are going to have to sacrifice everything they know in order to reverse the effects of the Decimation.

While watching Tony Stark and Steve Rogers reunite is great for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, this particular scene might not end up in the final cut with the dialogue we just witnessed. We have seen plenty of other spots using this footage over the last few weeks and the Russo Brothers have admitted to using dummy footage to misdirect fans, which could also include the dialogue. Since Avengers: Endgame opens this week, we won't have to wait too long to figure everything out and see where the misdirection actually occurred in the promotional campaign.

There has been a lot of speculation about Endgame ever since the credits started to roll on Infinity War last year. Everything from the title to who will be starring in the highly anticipated sequel has been analyzed to death with some pretty intriguing ideas about both. Now that we know the aforementioned information, the focus has shifted to how the team will go about taking down Thanos in their next meeting and how they will bring back half of the universe. It sounds like a lot, because it is a lot. That's why the Russo Brothers have dedicated a tiny bit over 3 hours to properly tell the story.

Avengers: Endgame officially opens this Friday, but there are the Thursday night preview screenings to look forward to. With that being said, the movie has been breaking pre-sale records, so tickets for Thursday night might be a tough ticket to get at this point in time. In addition, Endgame opens in certain international territories on Wednesday, meaning spoilers are going to be everywhere within the next 24 to 48 hours. If that wasn't enough, the world premiere is this evening, so we could even expect some spoilers to hit the internet as early as tonight. You can check out the latest Avengers: Endgame TV spot below, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.