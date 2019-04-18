Black Widow believes Earth's Mightiest Heroes may have found a chance in the latest Avengers: Endgame TV spot. It's pretty remarkable how much promotional material Marvel Studios has been putting out for the highly anticipated movie without giving anything away. All of the TV spots in particular have been keeping everything confined to a few scenes, while the full-length trailers haven't been straying too far. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed that the footage is all from the first 30 minutes or so of the movie, while the Russo Brothers have admitted to using phony footage to misdirect fans.

The Avengers: Endgame TV spot makes it look like Black Widow is recruiting Ronin, aka Clint Barton and Hawkeye, to go battle Thanos, noting they may have found "something," a "chance... maybe," although it's not clear who she is talking to or if the dialogue will even end up in the final cut of the movie. Regardless, it's an effective piece of marketing like all of the previous teases. We're staring down a 3-hour and 58-second movie, so there is a lot to take in. That's the beauty of the promotional material released thus far, we're only getting a small fraction of what will be shown on the big screen. There is a cool sliver of new footage here that has Iron Man showing off his energy shield as Ronin steps behind it.

In addition to the Avengers: Endgame TV spots, the cast is currently out on the worldwide promotional tour, splitting up in to teams, just like in the movie. Co-director Joe Russo and Chris Hemsworth were recently spotted at Shanghai Disney taking a ride on the Tron rollercoaster and teasing Tom Holland. Thankfully, the cast is rather big, even with half of them Decimated, so they can split up the interviews and appearances.

As for the marketing for Avengers: Endgame, it has been reported Disney and Marvel Studios have spent over $200 million to promote the movie. This is a record for the studio, who weren't even sure if they really needed to do a full scale marketing campaign. And while we'll never know, it really seems like they could have put out a few posters one trailer and a release date. Whatever the case may be, the movie isn't even in theaters and it's already breaking global box office pre-sale numbers, including in China where the movie sold over a million pre-sale tickets in six hours.

Next week will see the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame and then it finally opens to the public on April 26th. It's a good time to be a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, but also a confusing one since Phase 4 is pretty much a mystery at this point. With that being said, it's all a part of the excitement to see how the studio is going to introduce new characters and keep some of the older ones around. While we wait to see how everything pans out, you can check out the latest Endgame TV spot below, thanks to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.