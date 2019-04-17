The latest Avengers: Endgame TV spot reveals the missing character from the Super Bowl trailer. Earlier this year, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were excited to finally get the second official look at the highly anticipated sequel and it did not disappoint. However, many fans were quick to point out that there was something fishy about a certain outdoors scene including Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, Bruce Banner, and Rhodey. There was a noticeable gap between Banner and Rhodey, leaving many to believe the Russo Brothers carefully edited someone out.

Now, we know MCU fans were 100% correct in their Avengers: Endgame trailer observation. The character who was missing earlier this year has been proven to be Pepper Potts in the new TV spot as she and the rest of the team stare off into the sky with shocked looks on their faces. It is believed they are witnessing the return of Tony Stark and Nebula after being lost in space after the events in Infinity War. The Russo Brothers have admitted to doctoring footage or just using fake scenes in the promotional material to misdirect fans.

So, that said, what we're looking at could, in fact, just be another misdirect. Maybe they have digitally added Pepper Potts to this scene to further throw off fans. It really still could be anyone. Especially if you look close. Pepper Potts is pulled all the way into the forground. Her head could still clearly be covering something up. Offering us Pepper Potts here, fans will be expecting her in the scene. So imagine our surprise when Pepper Potts isn't in this scene, and we see someone else standing there.

The Super Bowl Endgame trailer was made in an effort to throw fans off and it worked. It quickly started a ton of fan theories as to who it could be, with many assuming it was Carol Danvers, since Captain Marvel had yet to hit theaters and she had not been featured in any Endgame promotional material at that point. It was also believed that Tony Stark might not make it back from space in the first few trailers, so throwing Pepper Potts in that early would have been an early spoiler.

The Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios have been doing a great job keeping spoilers from getting out and doing an excellent job with the official Avengers: Endgame footage. With that being said, there has been a pretty big leak from the movie and it is out there, leaving one to guess about how it could have happened since the studio, directors, and cast have been doing such a good job at keeping everything a secret for so long. Scarlett Johansson has admitted to having PTSD from trying to keep everything under wraps and poor Mark Ruffalo looks like he's going to explode.

The misdirects are still coming for Avengers: Endgame as the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios continue to promote the most anticipated movie of the year. Even with a sizable leak, the plot is intact and MCU fans still have a huge mystery ahead of them. It's going to be interesting to see what other bits of the promotional material have been misdirects from the Russo Brothers or to see what was fake footage. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, so we don't have too much further to go. You can check out the latest TV spot below, thanks to the Film Artsy YouTube channel.