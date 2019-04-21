Thanos threatens to burn Earth to "cinders" in the latest Avengers: Endgame TV spot. In addition, we are given our first look at Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie in the brief social media promo. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been wondering about Valkyrie's fate ever since the conclusion of Infinity War, especially since we didn't see her on the Asgardian refugee vessel at the beginning of the movie. Fans were finally given confirmation she has a part in Endgame when her character poster was revealed a few weeks ago.

Like the last Avengers: Endgame TV spot, Thanos is getting a bit more vocal. "After I kill you... I'm going to burn this annoying little planet to cinders," says the Mad Titan. Josh Brolin's villain has been bragging about winning the last battle in the previous few pieces of promotional material, trying to get Earth's Mightiest Heroes to fight emotionally. However, it doesn't look good for Thanos this time around, especially since the Avengers have some new tech and Captain Marvel on their side, along with the addition of Hawkeye and Ant-Man, who sat Infinity War out.

As for Valkyrie, it is unclear what she has been up to since surviving the Decimation. Tessa Thompson has joked she was in a bar the whole time drinking, which is something she liked to do in Thor: Ragnarok. In a recent interview to promote her latest movie Little Woods, she was asked about Avengers: Endgame and Valkyrie. She couldn't say much, but she did state, "She's alive though because the Russo brothers have said that, she's not dead." That's about the safest answer Thompson could have given while not spoiling anything.

Related: Avengers: Endgame TV Spot Will Get You Pumped for the Event of the Summer

Tessa Thompson also revealed Thor 4 is currently in the very beginning stages of development. Taika Waititi would be on board and Chris Hemsworth recently stated he would play the character for as long as Marvel Studios wanted him to. This is a far cry from the actor's feelings after Thor: The Dark World hit theaters. The actor was a bit bored with the character by that point, but he was given a shot in the arm, thanks to director Waititi, who gave the God of Thunder a new attitude, which has carried over to Infinity War and hopefully Avengers: Endgame too.

While we wait for more information about Thor 4, we have to get through Avengers: Endgame first. Luckily, the movie hits theaters in just a matter of days, though it won't be the official last movie in the MCU's Phase 3 like originally thought. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently announced Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the final movie in Phase 3, leaving Phase 4 to be one giant mystery. Hopefully Endgame gives us some hints about the future of the MCU. While we wait to find out, you can check out the new Avengers: Endgame TV spot below, thanks to the Jayden Marvel YouTube channel.