It's a pretty good time to be a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan. Or mabye it's a really bad time, if you're trying to avoid any and all spoilers. Marvel Studios has just released another Avengers: Endgame TV spot, which features footage both new and mostly old, as Thanos declares victory. The Mad Titan easily won Infinity War, nobody would deny that fact, but the Decimation may have gone a lot further than the villain even imagined, which could lead to a whole new set of problems in Endgame. While the latest TV spot is short, it features some pretty intriguing visuals.

It isn't clear who the Mad Titan is talking to in the Avengers: Endgame TV spot, but he declares his victory and states that he is going to enjoy his next move "very, very much." As to what the next move is, that is unclear at the moment. However, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are down for the battle, even with half of their friends Decimated, thanks to Thanos. The stakes have never been higher, but the team looks like they're ready for whatever the Mad Titan is coming at them with now.

Additional new shots from Avengers: Endgame show Captain Marvel checking out some of the Decimated heroes while another shows War Machine and Rocket Raccoon in a pretty crazy battle. The previously seen shot of Hawkeye running from the flames is here again, but the Outriders have been edited out yet again. The villains are only shown in the 3D trailer for the movie, but they have been edited out of all other promotional material shown thus far. The Russo Brothers have admitted to throwing in scenes which won't be in Endgame to throw fans off, so it's not clear what parts of the latest TV spot will make the cut.

With Avengers: Endgame reaching the 3-hour mark, it looks like the Russo Brothers are going to be including quite a bit of footage. It's currently unknown how our heroes are going to go about taking down Thanos this time around, but there have been plenty of theories from the MCU fan community. However, when asked about fan theories recently, Joe Russo basically laughed them off and would neither confirm nor deny their validity. Whatever the case may be, fans are still speculating and trying to figure out what we're all about to see at the end of the month.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters at the end of the month and tickets were just put on sale. But, scoring a ticket for opening night has proven to be a bit more difficult than originally planned. Some of MCU fans have compared the experience to trying to buy concert tickets with third party sites offering them up for insanely high prices. It looks like Endgame is already off to a pretty insane start at the box office, which could see the movie make $1 billion in one week. You can check out the latest Avengers: Endgame TV spot below, thanks to the Lights Camera Podcast Twitter account.

New 'Avengers: Endgame' TV spot with some new footage has been released. pic.twitter.com/AlV5PgUY2q — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) April 3, 2019