Avengers: Endgame is now less than two weeks away from hitting theaters and Marvel Studios is giving the movie a big push. Before the promotional campaign started, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were wondering if the studio was even going to bother with promoting the most anticipated movie of the year. Realistically, they really don't need to, but they have been giving out a healthy dose of footage over the last several weeks.

In the first of the new Avengers: Endgame TV spots, we see Pepper Potts looking up into the sky with Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, Natasha Romanoff, and Rhodey as they presumably welcome Tony Stark and Nebula back from space. Elsewhere, we see Black Widow and Ronin fighting in Japan along and a hilarious spot where War Machine lands on the Avengers compound and scares the hell out of Scott Lang, who War Machine refers to "regular-sized man," instead of Ant-Man. Out of the three, the first spot seems the most lighthearted.

The two other short Avengers: Endgame spots highlight the team coming together with Tony Stark and Steve Rogers setting the plan in motion, to Rogers delivering his impassioned speech as the group splits into teams. Iron Man is shown off using some tech, Hawkeye and Black Widow are all smiles as they travel through space. Rocket appears to be doing some maintenance on the Benatar and Natasha is seen doing some training on her own. We then move into Captain Marvel and the rest of the heroes hashing out their plan to retrieve the Infinity Stones and reverse the Decimation.

It's been pretty great for MCU fans to get all of these sneak peeks at Avengers: Endgame, but it is now officially time to look out for spoilers. Earlier this week, a massive leak found its way online with a ton of spoilers, so fans should be extremely careful when looking out for harmless information and speculation since there are some very real pieces of the movie floating around. If you want to go in without knowing anything, it would be a good idea to avoid certain sites and social media platforms for the next 9 days.

Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26th, a year after the mighty Infinity War opened and shocked the world with its devastating ending. MCU fans have been waiting and speculating about how the surviving members of the team are going to go up against Thanos for a second time and try to bring back half of the universe. Some theories have been excellent and thought provoking, some have been straight up trolling, and some are just really bad. Thankfully, we only have less than two weeks to go before the movie opens in theaters. With that being said, you can check out some new Avengers: Endgame footage below, thanks to the Film Artsy YouTube channel.