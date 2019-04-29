Avengers: Endgame contains many twists. Depending on how much time fans spent examining every little frame from trailers and every leak, there were still a huge amount of surprises. The Russo Brothers, along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely had a tough job of trying to wrap up an incredible story arc stretched across 22 movies, which meant they had to do some digging into the past by bringing an unexpected character to the party. With that being said, there are MAJOR SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below.

Marvel Studios and the Russo Brothers were able to throw a ton of characters into Avengers: Endgame from the past. It seriously feels like nearly everybody from every Marvel Cinematic Universe project is there, though that's not really the case. But one teen stands out from the rest. Towards the end of the movie at Tony Stark's funeral, we see a lone boy standing, looking at the ground to give his respects to the fallen hero. But who is he?

The actor's name is Ty Simpkins and eagle-eyed MCU fans already knew who he is. The character's name is Harley Keener and he appeared as a child in 2013's Iron Man 3. He's the kid who helped Tony Stark charge the Iron Man suit in Tennessee while he was investigating a mysterious death. At the end of the movie, Keener receives a thank you package from Stark containing some goodies. Will there be a future in the MCU for Harley Keener? That is unclear at the moment, but there very well could be. Regardless, this was just a really nice way of giving Stark the sendoff he deserves, while also completing his story arc of becoming selfless.

MCU fans were devastated to see Tony Stark die after sacrificing himself to save the universe. For fans who were truly upset to watch Peter Parker turn to dust in Infinity War, watching the young Parker have to say goodbye in Avengers: Endgame was a pretty intense moment. But, is Stark really gone? There have been some pretty good theories floating around about Robert Downey Jr. reprising his role, but in A.I. form, which could be a good way to continue the Iron Man legacy.

Tony Stark is dead for now and the MCU will go on without him. Marvel Boss Kevin Feige previously stated Captain Marvel will be taking on a Tony Stark-like role in the MCU's Phase 4, but as we've seen, she's pretty busy helping out the galaxy and doesn't have a whole lot of time for the people on Earth, which means we might need someone a little more local and less busy for that type of role in the MCU. Things may change, but they are up in the air for the time being. Hopefully Marvel Studios reveals more of their future plans this summer at San Diego Comic-Con.