The final battle scene in Avengers: Endgame has been reimagined as a 16-bit retro video game. This is actually the second part to the battle, as the first part was released nearly a year ago. Watching Tony Stark die in a retro video game is still going to be heartbreaking for a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, especially because this video is so well done. The attention to detail is pretty amazing and one can tell that a lot of work went into making it.

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters over a year ago and MCU fans are still reeling from it. With that being said, it's well worth it to check out the 16-bit retro version of the final battle scene. It really looks like it could be a real Super Nintendo or SEGA Genesis game from the early 1990s as even the 16-bit music is taken care of. From there, we see Earth's Mightiest Heroes, along with some extra help, completely decimate Thanos and his army. We even have some speech samples from the movie thrown in for authenticity.

If this Avengers: Endgame retro video come out as a real game back in the 1990s, it would have been a hit. One could easily see this as a co-op arcade game with MCU fans pumping in quarters to see how the game comes to an end. Marvel had a string of successful arcade games in the 90s, including Captain America and the Avengers, X-Men vs. Streetfighter, Marvel Superheroes, Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, The Punisher, The Avengers in Galactic Storm, X-Men: Children of the Atom, Spider-Man: The Arcade Game, and the iconic X-Men.

Avengers: Endgame set up a new direction for the MCU, with Spider-Man: Far From Home officially ending Phase 3. The MCU's Phase 4 was due to begin back in May of this year with Black Widow, but the movie has since been pushed back to November. It is unclear if Marvel Studios will still be able to release the long-awaited movie due to theaters all around North America being closed down. Hopefully we'll get some good news in the coming weeks and months.

The Eternals movie will now open in theaters early next year, at least for the time being. If Back Widow ends up getting pushed back again, Eternals more than likely will too. For now, MCU fans have plenty of time to go back and revisit the movies that put Marvel Studios on the map and even a few videos of retro video game reimagining, which could inspire someone to go ahead and make a real version since everybody has so much free time at the moment. You can see part 2 of the final Avengers: Endgame battle as a retro 16-bit video game above, thanks to the Mr. Sunday Movies YouTube channel. You can watch part 1 below.