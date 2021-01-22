From starting out playing a minor antagonist in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Elizabeth Olsen has come a long way in the MCU. Her character, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch went from being a supporting character to headlining her own show on Disney+. In an interview with Collider, Olsen explained that being the lead of WandaVision allowed her to actually read the whole script of an MCU project for once, which did not use to be the case until Avengers: Endgame.

"Well, I don't think I ever got an Endgame script. I think I just showed up on set and I was like, 'What's the previz battle?' [Laughs] You know? And then I think I got some pages for the very, very end of the movie. I got only my part of Infinity War, which felt like half the movie, the things that affected me. So I had no idea what was happening with everyone else. It was just kind of explained. And then with WandaVision we had all of the scripts before we started tangible, and it was just so nice to be able to plot your course. But yeah, there's a lot of secrecy. But they give you as much as you need. Like, I didn't think I needed all of [Infinity War]. Everything else didn't really matter to what I needed to know what to do."

Marvel has famously become super-secretive about their plotlines, to the point where most of the actors involved in their project only receive the pages of the script that deals with their own characters. While Elizabeth Olsen is thankful for the time she has spent with the franchise, she recalled struggling to get used to the way the MCU worked when she first became a part of Age of Ultron, and there was another project that she really wanted to do.

"During [Age of Ultron there] was a job I would have loved to have gotten to do, but they needed me there for the full six weeks of this other job, and it's first position. They pay you for your time and so, to me, you just wrap your head around they pay for your time. They pay for your time to do press. It's not just the actual days on set and because I'm so happy working for them, it doesn't feel like it's taking something away from me. Marvel is a really lovely company to work for. I don't think any of us can complain about how they treat us."

With the success of WandaVision, Olsen's stock is only going to go up higher in the MCU, which hopefully means she will be getting complete scripts from now on. Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes air Fridays on Disney+. Collider brought us these quotes first.