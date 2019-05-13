The Russo Brothers have decided to explain what happened to Loki in Avengers: Endgame. The fact that Tom Hiddleston is in the movie at all is kind of a spoiler, but the ban has officially been lifted for a week now and the majority of hardcore Marvel fans have seen the movie by now. Plus, the God of Mischief was spotted in some leaked set photos from over a year ago. However, the Loki from Infinity War is supposedly dead as the Russos promised at the time of its release. Thanos easily killed him at the beginning of the movie after he decided to get tricky.

Loki shows up in Avengers: Endgame when Tony Stark, Scott Lang, and Steve Rogers head back to the Battle of New York to fetch the Tesseract. They are able to do so, but not without some snags, including Captain America battling himself. Just when they think they're good to go, angry past Hulk busts down a door and throws the Tesseract right to Loki's feet. Loki is being detained, but he grabs the Tesseract and disappears. Where'd he go?

Avengers: Endgame plays with the fabric of time through the Quantum Realm. And this is exactly how Loki gets away. The movie is dealing with "branched realities," according to Joe Russo. Loki was able to get sneaky and in the process, he now has an upcoming Disney+ TV series in the works. Russo explains.

"Loki, when he teleports away with the (Space) Stone, would create his own timeline. It gets very complicated, but it would be impossible for (Cap) to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki. The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality."

With this logic, Loki is alive and well in another reality. He is still dead in the current time line, which means all of the self-improvement he's gone through over the years has been wasted, which also means we could very well see the return of jerk Loki for the Disney+ TV series or in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. The Russo Brothers were choosing their words very carefully, so there could still be some more tricks up their sleeves when it comes to the God of Mischief down the line.

For now, the Russo Brothers are out explaining every decision they made for Avengers: Endgame, along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. On the opposite side of the fence, the cast has been sharing fun behind-the-scenes images and videos to celebrate the spoiler ban lifting and the immense box office success of the movie, which sounds like a lot more fun than having to explain every scene from the movie. Regardless, MCU fans seem to be pretty happy with what the Russo Brothers pulled off and that should really be celebrated. The interview with the Russo Brothers was originally conducted by Business Insider.