The Russo Brothers are big fans of Wolverine. The Avengers: Endgame directors have revealed that if they had the chance, they would've snapped all of the X-Men members, except for Logan. The directors, along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, were left with some tough choices to make when it came time to making Infinity War. Some of the world's most beloved superheroes ended up becoming the victim of Thanos' Decimation, turning to dust with half of the universe.

As for why they would have kept Wolverine on board, the Russo Brothers had a pretty interesting reason. "I'd love to see a fiercely motivated Wolverine going up against Thanos," says Joe Russo. He went on to say, "It's not our job to give people what they want, it's to give them what they need." Apparently Marvel fans would have needed to see an angry and emotional Wolverine going up against the Mad Titan, and for some, they probably would have loved every minute of it.

Obviously, Marvel Studios did not have access to the X-Men when they were making Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. With both movies being so jam packed with heroes, there really would not have been enough room for everybody. With that being said, the Russo Brothers more than likely would have chosen some different characters if they had access to the Fox Marvel properties sooner. Whatever the case may be, the fans seem to be more than happy with the way things all worked out, though they could have done without the death of Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, and Steve Rogers.

Related: Chris Evans Reveals His Favorite Avengers: Endgame Scene

Other characters not involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the Russo Brothers would have snapped include the entire cast of Friends. Not one character from the world famous show made the cut. This is the exact opposite of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as the Russos kept all four of them to fight Thanos and figure out time travel. Scooby-Doo also would have survived, but the rest of the gang would've been turned to dust in Infinity War, except for Daphne. All of the Backstreet Boys would have been a victim of the Decimation too, though Aaron Carter would've made it through.

The Russo Brothers were able to successfully put an end to Thanos with the characters that they had from the MCU. Fans and critics have praised Infinity War and Endgame's massive storytelling and the Russo Brothers for being able to weave everything together in a cohesive and satisfying way. In the process, Endgame has become the highest grossing movie of all time and made the Russo Brothers even more in demand than they were before. While they are taking a break from Marvel Studios at the moment, there's a chance they might return, especially if they get the chance to work with Wolverine. You can check out the rest of the interview with the Russo Brothers over at IGN.