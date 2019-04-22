It's time. Tonight, Marvel and Disney are holding the world premiere for Avengers: Endgame, the most highly anticipated superhero movie of all time. And it promises to be one heck of a show. Everyone from the movie is going to be on hand to participate, along with some exciting special guests from the world of the MCU, along with other Hollywood heavyweights.

In attendance from the movie will Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, Hiroyuki Sanada; Anthony Russo, Joe Russo (directors), Kevin Feige (producer), Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau (executive producers), along with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (screenwriters).

Special Guests from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will include Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Clark Gregg, Michael B. Jordan, Zoe Saldana, Linda Cardellini, Kerry Condon, David Dastmalchian, Vin Diesel, Laurence Fishburne, Frank Grillo, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Ross Marquand, Terry Notary, Tony Revolori, Michael Rooker, James Michael Shaw, Cobie Smulders, Algenis Perez Soto, Shaun Toub, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Taika Waititi and Letitia Wright. As of now, Disney and Marvel are still pretending like they are all still decimated and not in the actual movie. We'll see how that plays out later this week.

Special Guests showing up just for the fun of it include Matt Damon (who had a cameo in Thor: Ragnarok), Rob Gronkowski, Saquon Barkley, Dwight Howard, Ken Jeong, Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Frankie Valli, Chloe Bennet, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Elizabeth Henstridge, Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Henry Simmons, Jeff Ward and Ming-Na Wen.

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame. Kevin Feige produces Avengers: Endgame, and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame is rated PG-13 and opens in U.S. theaters on April 26, 2019. For more information on the film, please visit: Avengers official website

As part of its multi-film strategic alliance to sponsor world red-carpet premieres of Marvel Studios' films, UAE-based Al Ahli Holding Group (AAHG) will be unveiling its Comicave Studios' three exclusive lines of products at the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. These products include the latest range of Avengers: Endgame's Go Big 14-to-16 inch collectibles; Podz (a dual storage container with figurines) and DigIT Heroes (fun finger puppets). Additionally, AAHG's subsidiary Universal Events and Entertainment will be part of integrated marketing activations to promote the latest Comicave Studios products to its immense Marvel fan base across pop-culture events globally. For more information on AAHG and its Comicave Studios collectibles, please visit alahliholdinggroup.com and comicavestudios.com.

Audi returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to showcase the all-electric vehicles, Audi e-tron Sportback concept and Audi e-tron GT concept in Avengers: Endgame. In anticipation of the film, Audi is releasing a digital short, which follows Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and her re-introduction to society after years away from Earth. The video also features the all-electric Audi e-tron SUV, the brand's first all-electric vehicle hitting streets this spring.

Citizen Watch, a pioneer in watchmaking and innovative technology, is proud to support Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame with sponsorship of the World Premiere Red Carpet and After-Party, including a "countdown to showtime" clock and Marvel Studios' official livestream countdown clock. Citizen is a co-promotional sponsor and has created an official Marvel timepiece collection, which will be worn by Marvel Studios' official livestream hosts. Citizen's Marvel ambassador, Josh Peck, will be present on the World Premiere Red Carpet to ask top fans Marvel-related questions and showcase the new Marvel Collection by Citizen.

Dolby is an official sponsor of the Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame World Premiere. Premiere guests will enjoy a stunning presentation of the film in Dolby Vision high dynamic range laser projection and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

Synchrony Bank, an official sponsor of Avengers: Endgame, is proud to team up with customers every day to help them save like a hero. Regardless of your savings goal, Synchrony knows it takes courage and fortitude to forge a better financial future-and a partner that can help you change what's possible.

Premiere guests will enjoy a stunning one-of-a-kind LEGO installation on the red carpet featuring a large Avengers "A" symbol and four signature accessories, including Thanos' infinity gauntlet, Hulk's fists, Captain America's shield and Iron Man's helmet. The LEGO installation was constructed using more than 44,800 LEGO bricks and approximately 270 hours of build time- all of which is captured in a time-lapse video of the build for the red carpet live-stream! "Avengers: Endgame" is commemorated by five brand-new LEGO Marvel Avengers playsets, now available in stores and online.

Disney and McDonald's are collaborating to add more fun to family mealtime with Happy Meal cross-promotional campaigns in the United States. Next up, Avengers: Endgame. Starting April 23, McDonald's and Marvel will join forces by Calling All Heroes and their families to convene at McDonald's restaurants for a heroic Happy Meal family experience. Along with exclusive Avengers toys, the experience extends to the McDonald's mobile app, where families can unlock a team of seven virtual Avengers and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes video from the movie. McDonald's is happy to be serving up smiles, fun and Happy Meals to the loyal fans for the much anticipated {Avengers: Endgame" premiere!

QSC, the global leader in cinema sound solutions, is providing the complete cinema sound system, including all loudspeakers, signal processing featuring Q-SYS, and power amplifiers for the entire project. The theatre system is configured for Dolby Atmos immersive audio, powered by nearly 800,000 watts of amplifier power.