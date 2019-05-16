Robert Downey Jr. continues to prove he has the best Avengers: Endgame behind-the-scenes footage out of the whole cast and crew. The Tony Stark actor has just shared some footage of him wrapping on the massive installment and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. RDJ was the one to kick things off with 2008's Iron Man and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had to fight in order to cast the actor, who was on his way to making a comeback after years of erratic behavior and substance abuse.

In what seems like traditional Robert Downey Jr. style, the Avengers: Endgame wrap footage shows him giving a speech, but later defers to comedy and says he's going to save his feelings for social media like Chris Evans did when he wrapped. It was obviously a joke, as the actor then went around and hugged nearly everybody in the video, including the Russo Brothers, producer Trinh Tran, and Kevin Feige. This was a big moment for all involved and not just for Endgame. It's officially the end of an era for the MCU as the mysterious Phase 4 is about to be introduced.

In the video, Robert Downey Jr. is dressed as Tony Stark during the revisit to the Battle of New York, in his blue S.H.I.E.L.D. jumpsuit. While this was his final day on the set of Avengers: Endgame for extensive shooting, he did have to come back later to shoot the now iconic "I am Iron Man," line from the end of the epic battle. The Russo Brothers admit the line was not their idea and it was a very last-minute addition. It was also something that RDJ was a little apprehensive about at first. However, it all worked out really well in the end and MCU fans love that scene.

Related: Big Endgame Question About Captain America's Final Mission Finally Answered

Avengers: Endgame is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time, currently sitting at a global box office haul of $2.5 billion. James Cameron's Avatar holds the record for highest grossing movie of all time at $2.78 billion, but it's beginning to look like that record is about to be defeated in the near future. The movie is now the third highest grossing movie domestically at $734.1 million, but it is catching up to Avatar, which is at $760.5 million. The Force Awakens holds the number one spot at $936.6 million.

It must be pretty satisfying for Robert Downey Jr. and the rest of the MCU cast to see everything they have worked so hard for pay off at the box office. With that being said, it is probably more satisfying to know that, for the most part, MCU fans are deeply satisfied with the way they ended everything while blazing a new trailer for the MCU's Phase 4. You can watch the awesome Avengers: Endgame production wrap video below, thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram account.