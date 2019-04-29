Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus explain the most difficult parts to piece together. Much of Infinity War and Endgame was shot at the same time, but when it came to piecing them together as separate movies, things began to get a little bit harder than originally thought. Luckily, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been happy with the results and Endgame is currently breaking box office records left and right. There are MAJOR SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame below.

When Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely were writing Infinity War, they were having trouble trying to figure out where to place the Decimation. The ending of the last movie was pretty tough to beat, but Avengers: Endgame may have actually topped it. However, that took some careful decision making. Markus had this to say.

"The biggest point was probably the Snap. And we realized fairly early on that if we didn't do it at the end of the first movie, the first movie wasn't going to have an end. And if we did it too early in the first movie, it would be a bit of an anticlimax after you've killed half the universe to have them stumbling around for half an hour."

Placing the Decimation at the end of Infinity War was a wise choice. It left MCU fans hanging for an entire year to figure out how everything was going to work out. Thankfully, everything did work out in the end, but not without some sacrifices. For Avengers: Endgame, the Decimation also came into play, but this time it revolved around bringing the dusted characters back. Stephen McFeely explains.

"Another big plot point is when everyone comes back. So the question is, is it early in the second movie? Late in the second movie? You notice the players left on the board are the O.G. Avengers (Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye), and let's give them their due. It meant that we were likely going to bring people back late. So that if you were a big fan of Doctor Strange or Black Panther or Bucky (the Winter Soldier) or Sam (the Falcon), you're only going to get a little brief window on them. It can't be all things to all people."

It sounds like putting Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War was a lot of hard work done over several years. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed that they have had the storyline in place for quite some time and have been working towards this massive goal with the previous movies. It all must have seemed like a very large gamble at the time, but thankfully, it has paid off.

Avengers: Endgame is currently in theaters and decimating the box office. It now holds the record for highest grossing domestic and worldwide debut in cinematic history. However, it is unclear if it will be able to beat Avatar for the highest grossing movie of all time. Regardless, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely should feel pretty proud of their accomplishments at the moment. The interview with Markus and McFeely was originally conducted by New York Times.