Last night's new episode of Saturday Night Live began with a Family Feud parody sketch featuring Avengers: Endgame characters taking on characters from Game of Thrones. As always, Kenan Thompson led the segment as Steve Harvey. Making up the Avengers side of the game are "scientologist" Thor (Alex Moffat), the "swoll Grimace" Thanos (Beck Bennett), "Okey-Dokey" Okoye (Ego Nwodim), and "Bitch, I'm Groot" Groot (Leslie Jones). Playing against them on the Game of Thrones team are Lady Brienne of Tarth (Kate McKinnon), the giant killer Tormund Giantsbane (Mikey Day), the thousand year old witch Melisandre (Cecily Strong), and "that weird brother" Bran Stark (Kyle Mooney).

When Steve Harvey asks players to name something on their bucket lists, the Avengers team gets to play the game after Brienne's answer of "one night with Jaime Lannister" gets her an X. Thanos answers next with his wish to "get off the HGH," as he's already collecting all of the Infinity Stones. Okoye goes next, speaking about her desire to just watch TV in sweat pants with Taco Bell. Both of those answers result in strikes, as does Groot's responds by simply saying once again, "Bitch I'm Groot." This gives the Game of Thrones team a chance to steal, when Arya Stark (Melissa Villasenor) shows up just in time for the win. Referencing the character's sex scene, Arya's response about "getting that booty" wins as the top answer on the board.

Avengers: Endgame has been smashing records at the box office and has already become one of the most successful movies of all time. The movie topped a billion dollars in ticket sales in just a matter of days, and is on track to top James Cameron's Avatar as the top selling movie of all time. It can be considered the end of an era in many ways to the movie franchise that started with 2008's Iron Man, although we'll still certainly be seeing many of the characters appearing in other movies. The Russo Brothers currently have no plans to make any more Marvel movies, and no other Avengers movies are currently in production at this time.

Game of Thrones is preparing for its own endgame as well. There are only three episodes left before we arrive at the end of the show, closing out the HBO series that first began in 2011. The franchise is expected continue with at least one prequel series on HBO with a completely new set of characters and storylines, so everything we know about the show now is coming to an end. Last week's episode featured the brutal battle between the humans and the White Walkers at Winterfell, boasting a large number of character deaths. The episode received heavy criticism for being literally too dark, which was referenced in the SNL segment with Steve Harvey joking, "You know it's dark when you can't even see the white people."

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere, and Game of Thrones will air its remaining episodes Sunday nights on HBO. In both franchises, it's the end of an era, but that doesn't mean either entity is safe from SNL parody. You can watch the Family Feud cold open of the show in the video below, courtesy of Saturday Night Live on YouTube.