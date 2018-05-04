Marvel's Infinity War has crossed yet another box office milestone, passing the $900 million plateau yesterday, virtually guaranteeing it will cross $1 billion in record time. The current record for fastest movie to $1 billion is Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which hit the mark in just 12 days. Avengers: Infinity War is now expected to cross $1 billion either today, Friday, May 4, the movie's original release date before it was unexpectedly pushed to April 27, or Saturday, May 5, which will be either its 10th or 11th day of global release, respectively. And this has all been done without any help from the second largest film market in the world, China, where it will debut on May 11.

As of last night, Avengers: Infinity War has earned $338.4 million in North America and $556.7 million internationally for a global tally of $905.1 million. The superhero ensemble opened in its second-to-last international market last night, Russia, where it debuted with $4.9 million, the biggest opening day in the country's history. While Avengers: Infinity War won't need China's help to cross the $1 billion plateau, if it fares well in the Middle Kingdom, it could help push it to the $2 billion mark, a tally that only three films have ever gotten to, 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.068 billion), Titanic ($2.187 billion) and the all-time record holder Avatar ($2.7 billion), which also holds the all-time overseas record with $2.027 billion.

Avengers: Infinity War faced no other new releases in its opening weekend, and while it does face three new competitors in "wide" release, all three will still fall well short of this monstrous superhero hit. Electric Entertainment's Bad Samaritan has the widest release of them all with 2,007 theaters, which pales in comparison to the 4,474 theater debut of Avengers: Infinity War, the second-widest roll-out of all time. Pantelion's comedy remake Overboard debuts in 1,623 theaters, while Focus Features' Tully arrives in 1,353 theaters. Avengers: Infinity War also has the chance to break yet another record this weekend.

After breaking Star Wars: The Force Awakens' all-time opening weekend record of $247.9 million, with $257.6 million, Avengers: Infinity War is setting its sights on the all-time second weekend record. Star Wars: The Force Awakens holds that record too, earning an impressive $149.2 million in its second weekend to set the record, dropping just 39.8% from its debut weekend. If Avengers: Infinity War can pull off a 40% drop in its second weekend, it will take in $154.5 million, to break yet another one of The Force Awakens' box office records. We won't know for sure until Sunday if it will break this record, but we should know by then whether or not Avengers: Infinity War will surpass $1 billion in record time.

Looking ahead even further, Avengers: Infinity War should also have an easy win next weekend when it faces just two movies, Universal's thriller Breaking In and Warner Bros./New Line's comedy Life of the Party. Earth's Mightiest Heroes' biggest box office challenge will be on May 18, when it faces the highly-anticipated R-rated sequel Deadpool 2. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Infinity War passing the $900 million mark today.