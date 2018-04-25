In just one day, fans will finally get to see Avengers: Infinity War on the big screen, which includes practically every major character from the MCU, and, according to the writers, it almost introduced a very important character. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed in a new interview that they almost introduced Adam Warlock, who is a pivotal character in the Infinity War comics, but they decided not to do so, for one big reason. Here's what Christopher Markus had to say below, when asked what comic book characters they had considered introducing in Infinity War but decided not to do so.

"We didn't introduce Adam Warlock, because it's a massive backbend and you practically have to make an Adam Warlock movie to introduce him. He just can't walk onscreen. So, there was a brief moment where we were like, Ehhh..., and then we were like- (He points to the movie's poster). We have that many characters already! And then there were others we couldn't use. Like, Silver Surfer would have been useful, but we can't touch him. Currently."

While McFeely wouldn't elaborate, he added that there are, "certainly a handful of pretty crazy things that we put in for several drafts and took out." Markus did say there is one specific thing that was in earlier drafts and he's glad they took out, which is, "a giant f---ing snake!" Unfortunately, he wouldn't elaborate or give any context as to why there was, "a giant f---ing snake." Markus and McFeely had previously written all three of the Captain America movies, but Markus added that putting Cap into an ensemble has proven to be quite tricky.

"When you can dedicate the whole movie to him, his sort of single-mindedness becomes the whole point of the movie. He is the dead center of everything and he's going forward and people are trying to turn him, and he doesn't turn. When he's not the dead center of the movie, when he's in an ensemble, it's harder to throw just a little to him. Because you think, 'Oh, he's not reacting. Why isn't he reacting?' Because he's f**king Captain America. He doesn't react. He punches you. So, he was a little hard to calibrate in a way that I didn't expect. I thought he'd be the easiest one, because we were like, 'Ah, we know him.'"

Markus and McFeely also confirmed that they broke the story for both Avengers: Infinity War and the still-untitled Avengers 4 together, and that they had two different "boards" for each movie, adding that they wrote them, "one after the other." McFeely elaborated that they wrote the "rough draft of one, wrote the rough draft of two, finished one, finished two and then I think turned them in on a Friday and the following Friday." As for Adam Warlock, his presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first revealed in one of the five post-credit scenes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but there has been no confirmation as to when we might fully see him on the big screen. Head over to Entertainment Tonight for their full interview with Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.